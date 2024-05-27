I’m a pro mattress tester — why the Saatva Classic is still the No. 1 bed I’d buy in Memorial Day sales

I've tested dozens of mattresses in my career. When people find out what I do for a living, they'll ask me to recommend something. My go-to for most sleepers is still the Saatva Classic hybrid and today you can save $400 on all mattresses at Saatva with our exclusive discount. The Classic is my go-to for most sleepers because it's well-built, customizable, and relatively affordable for a luxury mattress.

Right now a queen Saatva Classic is $1,695 at Saatva, down from $2,095. That's $100 cheaper than you'd pay in Saatva's general Memorial Day mattress sale and a good price for a handcrafted hotel-quality mattress.

The Saatva Classic comes in three comfort levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm) and two height options (11.5" or 14.5"), and is the best mattress of the year for most sleepers.

Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva

Was: From $1,395

Now: From $995

Savings: $400 off all sizes at Saatva Summary: The all-rounder Saatva Classic is my most recommended mattress because you can customize it to be as firm or tall as you want it. While variable firmness is a fairly standard perk among even boxed mattresses, it's less common to find a bed with multiple height choices. Being able to choose the height of your mattress can be helpful if you're a shorter (or taller) individual and/or struggle with mobility issues due to injury. (By the way, the Saatva Classic has fantastic edge support, as well.) Since it's primarily made of coils, the Saatva Classic won't retain as much heat, either, making it a great pick for anyone prone to sleeping hot. My only word of caution would be to expect some motion transfer as there isn't much foam to help offset that. The chiropractor-approved design features specialized lumbar support, which also earns it a spot among our best mattresses for back pain. And if you're wondering how well it withstands daily use, we slept on the Luxury Firm version for one year in our Saatva Classic mattress review. Price history: While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Saatva Classic, it's still a good deal and less than you'd pay during the general Saatva mattress sale going on right now. For Black Friday 2023, a queen Saatva Classic dipped to $1,595 after a $400 discount due to a lower MSRP. While we could see a return to that lower price in the lead-up to Black Friday 2024, there's no need to sit this deal out if you need a new mattress ASAP. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery with mattress and foundation removal

Where can you try a Saatva mattress?

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Saatva offers a generous 365-night sleep trial so you can try your mattress out at home for a full year. (You do have to pay $99 to send it back, though.)

However, if you're like most shoppers, you'll want to look at a mattress up close before you decide to buy. If you're fortunate to live near one of the 18 Saatva Viewing Room locations across the US, you can do just that. When I visited the Saatva Viewing Room in Philadelphia, I was able to try every Saatva mattress available, including the Saatva Classic.

Saatva Viewing Rooms are largely self-guided, with informational kiosks at every mattress display. However, Saatva Sleep Guides are on the premises to answer any questions you may have. There's no pressure, though – Saatva Sleep Guides don't work on commission.

More Memorial Day mattress sales to shop