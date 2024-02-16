If you have back pain, these are the 3 best Presidents' Day mattress sales to shop
Save up to $400 on three of the best mattresses for back pain — the Saatva RX, the WinkBed and Purple Plus
The best mattresses for back pain will offer a keen blend of pressure relieving comfort and lumbar support, but these specialist beds often come at a premium price. However, three of the best mattresses for back pain have been heavily discounted in new Presidents’ Day mattress sales, including the Saatva RX, the WinkBed and Purple Plus mattress.
Our exclusive Saatva sale means you can take $400 off any mattress size over $1,000, which means you can buy a queen size Saatva Rx for $2,895 (was $3,295). Meanwhile, there’s $300 off all WinkBed mattress sizes, which brings the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,499. Then there's $400 off of all Purple Plus mattress sizes, which means a queen size mattress also now costs $,1,499.
These are some of the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales we’ve seen so far this year. But at almost double the cost, is the Saatva Rx worth the significant price hike? Let’s take a closer look at what all of these mattresses offer in terms of back pain relief, and what these current deals mean in terms of your pocket.
The Saatva Rx mattress by Saatva
Was: from $1,995
Now: from $1,595 at Saatva with our exclusive sale
Saving: $400
Summary: The Saatva Classic might top our best mattress for back pain guide (you can read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review), but the Saatva Rx offers specialized support that targets significant back ailments, like sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis. Like the Classic, the Saatva Rx offers a keen blend of pressure relief and spinal support. As well as Saatva's signature lumbar crown, which is a a gel-infused memory foam layer, you'll also find the Unique Therapeutic Support Core feature, which is designed to provide contouring relief as you move around in bed, helping to boost circulation and to prevent painful pressure build-up. During our Saatva Rx mattress hands-on review, our lead tester was impressed with the mattress' outstanding support and found that it significantly relieved pressure across her shoulders, hips and knees. You don't get the same customizable firmness options that you get with the Saatva Classic, but you will get excellent temperature regulation and blissful relief for most back and joint issues.
Price history: We keep a close eye on any Saatva mattress sales, and the current $400 off deal is one of the best prices you'll ever get on this mattress. While Saatva's own sale offers savings of up to $400, our sale access means that you can access the maximum savings even on the smallest mattress. You won't ever see prices come down much lower than $1,595 for a twin on this model, making now an excellent time to buy.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery (with old mattress removal)
The WinkBed
Was: From $1,149
Now: From $849 at WinkBed
Saving: $300
Summary: The WinkBed tops our best firm mattress guide, thanks to its ultra supportive sleep surface and customizable firmness levels. There are four firmness levels to choose from, and during our WinkBed mattress review we tested out the luxury firm option. We were impressed with its balance of sturdy, zoned support and comfortable cushioning, which is why we think it makes an excellent choice for anyone struggling with back pain. Lumbar zone technology promotes good spinal alignment during sleep, which is must-have for back pain sufferers, as back ailments can be exacerbated when the spine dips out of alignment. Motion isolation is excellent, (which is good news for couples and restless sleepers) and temperature regulation is pretty decent, too. The WinkBed is an excellent choice for those who like the look of the Saatva Classic but don't quite have the budget.
Price history: The current $300 off all mattresses is a sale we're used to seeing from WinkBed — but it's still superb value. A queen size is reduced to $1,499 from $1,799 for the firm version and $1,699 from $1,999 for the Plus. (The Plus, the firmest of the WinkBed's four firmness levels, is $200 extra due to the additional reinforcement and materials).
Benefits: 120 night sleep trial | lifetime warranty | free shipping
Purple Plus mattress
Was: From $1,499
Now: From $1,099 at Purple
Saving: $400
Summary: Purple's signature GelFlex technology, which is an elasticated gel grid that cradles and contours your body, results in a uniquely supportive sleep sensation. It's not to everyone's taste, but this could be the blissful pressure relief that you and your back pain have been looking for. Support is 'adaptive', which means that you'll have firmer support around the lumbar, holding your spine in correct alignment, but is softer around the legs and arms. During our Purple Plus mattress review, we found that the GelFlex grid also did an excellent job of promoting airflow, which means that you won't overheat on this mattress. There's 2" more breathable foam in the Purple Plus than the Original, which adds to overall temperature regulation and pressure relief. Motion isolation is great but edge support isn't amazing, but if that isn't important to you then this is a solid option for those looking for a great cooling mattress for back pain.
Price History: We're used to seeing Purple sales in the region of $100 - $300, so the current $400 discount accross all mattress sizes is certainly worth taking advantage of if you've had your eye on this model for a little while. It means that right now a queen size mattress will cost you $1,495 rather than the usual $1,895. Will it come down further the closer we get to Presidents' Day? We very much doubt it.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | free shipping
