I track mattress prices — here's the one Saatva Black Friday deal you can't miss

As a sleep writer, I regularly track Saatva's mattress prices and cover their sales to see which deals are actually unmissable — and I'm happy to report that I've found one this Black Friday. The unmissable deal can help you save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, reducing a queen to $1,445 (was $1,845.)

Why is this a great deal? Aside from being the most affordable bed from the luxury brand behind this year's best mattress, the Saatva Classic, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is now at its lowest ever prices. Typically, the most you could save on a queen was around $300, and the only time you'd ever see a $400 discount was on the split king size.

While last month's 15% off sale would have reaped better savings for the more expensive Saatva mattresses, the Saatva Black Friday mattress sale saves you more on the cheaper Saatva mattresses such as the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid. With prices starting at $895, this is the Black Friday mattress deal you don't want to skip.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,295

Now from: $895

Saving: $400 on all mattresses at Saatva Summary: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses for balanced comfort and support. Our testers for the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review praised the bed for being perfect for all types of sleepers thanks to the medium-firm support you'll find in the best hybrid mattresses and great airflow for those who sleep hot. While hose who like ultra-soft mattresses may want something plusher, the relatively low price tag (at least, compared to the other best Saatva mattresses) means this bed offers outstanding value.

We rated the bed as a 7.5 out of 10 for firmness (10 being the firmest), with he quilted cover offering lumbar support. The top foam layer has some cushioning but it won't make you feel as though you are sinking. It also has great edge support, particularly important if you need help getting in and out of bed. Benefits: 365-night sleep trial | lifetime warranty | free white glove delivery Price History: Saatva only offers a $400 discount on all mattresses over $1,000 during major holiday sales such as the Black Friday deals or Labor Day sales. Last month, the 15% off sale could only get you $400 off the split king size. The only savings available on the other sizes were between $200-$350.

Which Saatva mattresses are worth buying in this Black Friday sale?

The $400 off all mattress orders over $1,000 is an amazing deal —but not on all sizes and models. The lower the MSRP of the mattress, the more money you'll save with this month's Saatva mattress sale. For example, you'll save a lot more this Black Friday if you by the Loom & Leaf mattress in a twin, twin XL, full, or a queen, but the larger sizes were cheaper in last month's 15% off sale.

Also, the more expensive models, such as the Saatva Zenhaven and Saatva Solaire, are much cheaper in 15% off sales, as these deals can save you up to $600.