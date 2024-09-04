I swapped my pillow top mattress for a tight top and it was a huge mistake — here’s why

As a sleep editor, a large part of my job involves testing and reviewing the best mattresses of 2024 in order to guide people to a bed that suits their sleep needs and budget. During one seven-week testing period, I was lucky enough to test the Helix Midnight Luxe, a premium mattress with a cloud-like pillow top cover.



While sleeping on the Luxe, my niggling lower back pain vastly improved and I no longer found that I was waking throughout the night with dull, achy hips. I also found that going to bed was something that I was actively looking forward to, thanks to the 5 star hotel-levels of luxury that mattress gave.

But then it was time to hand my pillow top mattress back and start sleeping on my own tight top bed again. I immediately knew upon sight alone that I had made a big mistake, and that only became clearer when it came to actually sleeping on my old bed. Here’s how my sleep changed when I swapped my pillow top mattress for a tight top bed.

What is a pillow top mattress?

A pillow top mattress is a mattress with an extra thick layer of padding sewn into the top of the mattress. Until recently, the best pillow-top mattresses were more commonly found in five-star hotels. However, pillow-tops — and their equally plush sibling, the Euro-top — have started to creep into the design of some of the best hybrid mattresses today.

This additional layer of padding means that pillow top mattresses are often taller than their tight top counterparts, which is why they're often included in luxury beds. The Avocado Green, WinkBed and Brooklyn Bedding Aura Luxe are all top-rated pillow top mattresses. The purpose of this extra layer of cushioning is to provide a luxe, sink-in comfort layer without undermining the bed's overall level of support.

What is a tight top mattress?

In contrast, a tight top mattress contains a flat sleeping surface with the mattress's cover pulled tight across the top of the bed. Beyond the comfort layers of the mattress, there is no additional padding provided. Tight top mattresses can come in a range of firmness options, including soft, medium-firm and firm. However, you might find that a tight top mattress provides less contouring than a pillow top or Euro top bed.

The pillow top mattress I was sleeping on

After sleeping on and testing the Helix Midnight Luxe, it went straight to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers guide. The Luxe is crafted from a combination of up to 1,000 individually wrapped steel coils for support, Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam - all topped off with a cloud-like pillow top cover. The result is phenomenal pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees for side sleepers like me.

However, the plush pillow top in no way undermines the mattress's overall support. Instead, it strikes a keen balance of pressure relief and correct spinal alignment, which is largely down to the bed's enhanced lumbar support (it's also our best mattress for side sleepers with back pain).

The Luxe boasts excellent motion isolation, which is great news for anyone who shares a bed. Temperature regulation is reliable, thanks to the open hybrid construction and breathable Tencel cover. However, hot sleepers will appreciate the option to upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling pillow top cover. For closer testing analysis, check out our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review.

3 ways swapping a pillow top mattress for a tight top bed changed my sleep

Had you asked me before I tested the Helix Midnight Luxe how comfortable my own mattress was, I would have launched into why I loved my tight top hybrid mattress. At six years old, it’s approaching the end of its (approximate) seven to ten year lifespan. But it’s been very well loved after and, thanks to always covering it with a decent mattress protector, looks like new. But when it was time to hand the Luxe back and go back to sleeping on my tight top hybrid bed I immediately realized I had made a huge mistake — here’s why.

1. I'm waking with lower back pain

The niggling lower back pain that I suffer with every now and then is back with a vengeance. Regardless of the position that I sleep in, I have to remember to move cautiously when I wake to prevent my poor back from going into spasm. Now that I'm no longer sleeping on a mattress with exceptional pressure relief and enhanced lumbar support, I certainly know about it.

2. I'm no longer sleeping through the night

When sleeping on the Luxe it seemed as though I fell asleep on my side and didn't shift an inch all night. Now that I'm sleeping on a tight top mattress without any additional padding, I can only lay sleeping on my side for a certain amount of time before I need to shift position. This struggle to find a comfortable position is disrupting my sleep.

3. My hips and shoulders ache upon waking

A pillow top mattress provides sink-in support for side sleepers. That means that the touch points of a mattress when side sleeping - the shoulders, hip and knees - are gently cushioned for maximum comfort. Without a pillow top to sink into, pressure quickly builds across my hips and shoulders, leading to dead arms and dull, achy hips.

Pillow top vs tight top: The verdict

A mattress doesn't require the inclusion of a pillow top in order to provide necessary body-cradling support for side sleepers. That said, a pillow top is an excellent way of offering just enough sink-in comfort for side sleepers without compromising the mattress's overall support. My stint of sleeping on a mattress with both a pillow top and advanced lumbar support has highlighted to me that my own tight top mattress isn't anywhere near as supportive enough as I thought it was. Waking with new aches and pains is a clear sign I need to replace my mattress and when I do, I know I'll be opting for a pillow top mattress.

3 pillow top mattresses to shop today

