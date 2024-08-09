Hurry! This Casper mattress bundle is my dorm room pick for college students — and it's 40% off right now

After a long day of lectures and essays and meeting new people, the last thing you want is to spend all night tossing and turning on a bad dorm room mattress. With 40% off The One mattress and bedding bundle at Casper, you can get the quality sleep you need to start college right and save money at the same time (a must for any student).

I know from testing some of this year's best mattresses that a good night's sleep really does set you up for the day. From established sleep brand Casper, The One can provide the comfortable setup you need for restorative rest. And even better, it comes with a discounted bundle set, including a pillow and a much needed mattress protector.

Don't want the extras? Casper is also offering just The One mattress from $599, which is a major discount on a quality bed. This might be the best time to save on a Casper bed before the Labor Day mattress sales, so shop now and get a head-start on your studies.

Casper The One Bundle

Was: from $682.80

Now: from $1,138

Saving: up to $877.20 at Casper Summary: The best mattresses for college students are comfortable, affordable, and fit in your dorm room — The One mattress delivers all that and more. Made by popular sleep brand Casper, The One is an all-foam mattress that uses Align memory foam to cradle the joints and deliver a comfortable nights sleep (good news if you're joining any college sports teams). It's affordable but durable, with a dense Casper foam core that means this mattress should last through all four years of college (and beyond — a PhD, perhaps?) In addition to the mattress, this bundle deal also comes with a Casper Original Pillow that has earned a place in our best pillow guide. And you'll get a percale sheet set plus a waterproof mattress protector. As a budget foam bed we expect The One mattress to sleep a little hot, and it might not be suitable for those with a heavy build. However, it's a strong all-rounder that should provide a comfortable base for those late night study sessions. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Casper mattress sales run throughout the year, with the biggest deals tending to drop around the major holidays. On special occasions, we see 30% off mattresses, so this 40% off bundle deal is something special. In this generous mattress sale you can save up to $877.20 on the king sizes. Now, you're probably not going to need a king size mattress (unless your dorm rooms are much nicer than mine was) but it's still a hefty $455.20 off a twin bundle, reducing the mattress and sheet set from $1,138 to $682.80.

What do you actually need for a dorm room?

There's a lot of things to consider when starting college (or returning to college) and the last thing you want on your mind is where you'll lay your head at night. A new mattress can ensure you get the sleep that's vital for optimum performance, meaning your first semester will pass like a dream.

If you don't have the budget for a new mattress, make sure you have the accessories. A pillow, a sheet set, and a mattress protector (to add an extra barrier between you and the mattress already in place), are essentials. Check out our dorm bedroom checklist for a full guide to kitting out your space.