Moving a mattress by yourself is no easy task, especially if you have a larger size bed, but it can be done. Here we’re sharing some handy tips for how to move a mattress alone without damaging your bed or yourself.

Knowing the right way to do it is essential for protecting your mattress from damage. This is doubly important if your bed is still within its trial period because if you want to return or exchange it down the line, it will need to go back in pristine condition.

If your mattress is over eight years old or it’s starting to sag and feel uncomfortable, it might be time to buy a new mattress instead. Our guide to this year's best mattresses contains our top recommendations for all sleepers, and we expect many of them to be discounted in the Labor Day mattress sales too. For now, here's how to move a mattress by yourself without damaging it...

How to move a mattress by yourself

Before you start the process of moving your mattress, you'll first need to prepare your space, the mattress and yourself. We advise getting everything you need together beforehand so that you can get on with the job instead of pausing to go and get extra supplies.

Before you start the process, make sure to remove any bedding including sheets, mattress toppers and pillows and set them aside.

What you'll need

Mattress bag

Tape

Bubble wrap (optional)

Tie down straps

Cardboard

Tape measure

Dolly

1. Measure your mattress and new space

Before you get started, measure the dimensions of your mattress and the space in which it needs to pass through to make sure that there’s enough space to safely move it. If you’re moving it down the stairs, measure any parts of the ceiling that may drop down so you know you have a safe route.

2. Clear your route

You’re going to be moving this mattress without any help so you need a clear path from where your starting point is through to the end. Make sure that you move anything out of the way that you may bump in to and take in to account the size of your mattress too, you may need a little bit of extra room to get it through, especially if you’re getting it up or down stairs.

3. Cover your mattress

The easiest way to cover your mattress is to use a mattress bag. If you can remember when your mattress was first delivered it would have been in a big plastic wrap. Well, thats exactly what a mattress bag is and the thick plastic means that your mattress won’t get marked or scuffed during your move.

Start by standing your mattress on its side and gradually shimmying the mattress into the bag. You can buy mattress bags that have a zip to secure it inside which are easier if you’re able to find one.

You can buy them in all available mattress sizes from Amazon or hardware stores. If you don’t have a mattress bag then you can cover it in bubble wrap be sure to get all parts covered including the edges as they are where you’re most likely to scuff it.

4. Reinforce your mattress with cardboard

Larger-sized mattresses and those that are made from memory foam or springs may be floppy which can be difficult when you’re trying to move them. You can use cardboard to help reinforce the edges and make it firmer so it’s easier to move. Using old cardboard boxes or cardboard sheets, place them on the sides of the mattress and secure them using tie-down straps.

5. Place the mattress on a dolly (optional)

This step depends on where you’re moving your mattress to, if you’re moving it outside of your home and loading it into your vehicle then you’re going to need some help.

We recommend using a dolly, which is a four-wheel platform surface that can be used to transport bulky items like mattresses. Load your mattress onto the dolly and wheel to your vehicle, remember to apply the brakes so it doesn’t roll away when you try to lift it off.

If you’re able to lie it flat in your car or van, don’t stack anything on top of it as you don’t want to risk causing sagging. Also ensure the mattress is secure in your vehicle and won’t move around whilst you’re travelling. You can use blankets or pillows to cushion it.

Things to avoid when moving a mattress by yourself

1. Don’t lift with your back

When you’re moving your mattress by yourself you must practice good health and safety protocols as otherwise you’re going hurt yourself. Always lift with your legs not your back to avoid injury.

When you lift, bend your knees and keep your back straight. Also avoid twisting your body whilst lifting and carrying your mattress as this will put strain on your back and joints. Instead, pivot your feet if you need to change direction.

2. Don’t bend or fold your mattress

Unless you have a traditional innerspring mattress, try to avoid bending or folding your mattress to fit it in your car or van. Bending your mattress if it’s made from memory foam could cause the layers to crease, tear and lose their shape. This then leads to even the best memory foam mattresses becoming lumpy, uneven and uncomfortable.

3. Never drag your mattress

Even if you have packed your mattress really well dragging your mattress can cause scuffs, tears to the fabric, water damage if you go through puddles and potentially damage the internal layers.

Other ways to move your mattress

If you’re getting rid of your mattress, you can donate it to a charity and arrange for it to be picked up. You could also list it on Facebook Marketplace or CraigsList and state that the collector needs to transport the mattress.

Also research whether your local area has mattress collection services. Many municipalities have days for larger items to be collected, although many places will require you let them know when you’re leaving it out.

If you’re keeping your mattress, whether you’re moving it to another room or to a new home you could ask friends, family or even neighbours to help you move it. You could also hire a professional to move it. Professionals will take away the heavy lifting and do it all for you often delivering it to the room of your choice too.

And if you are buying a new mattress, why not look for a mattress company that offers mattress removal? Saatva, the brand behind the Saatva Classic, one of this year's best hybrid mattress, offers free white glove delivery which includes free old mattress and bed removal.

