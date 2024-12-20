A sofa bed makes a great guest bed or temporary sleeping arrangement thanks to its cleaver, space-saving design. While sofa beds provide cushioning for a comfy sleep surface, you may want to add some extra comfort with a good mattress topper. But can you put a mattress topper on a sofa bed?

Here we're looking at the pros and cons of using a bed topper on a sofa bed, and whether all toppers are compatible with all sofa beds or not. Sofa beds, while convenient, won't offer as much support and comfort as a proper guest mattress. So if you decide to upgrade and swap your sofa bed for a proper guest bed you'll find some brilliant cheap options that we've tested in our best mattress guide.

For now, here's everything you need to know about whether you can put a mattress topper on a sofa bed...

What is a sofa bed?

A sofa bed is a couch that can be used as a temporary bed when unfolded. When it is folded, a sofa bed looks like an ordinary couch or sofa. However, when the sofa bed is unfolded, a metal bed frame and a mattress is revealed. A sofa bed's mattress is malleable and much thinner than a typical bed mattress so it can be easily folded when the sofa bed is converted back into a couch.

(Image credit: Future)

What is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is an extra layer of padding that resembles a mat or a very thin mattress, which is placed on top of a mattress to change the feel of its surface. Mattress toppers come in all different sizes and heights, but they're typically between 2" and 4". They also come in different materials, with the most popular kinds including memory foam, latex, and wool.

Should you put a mattress topper on a sofa bed?

While bed toppers are traditionally used on mattresses, they can be used on a wide range of other sleep surfaces, including sofa beds. However, if you are going to put a mattress topper on a sofa bed, make sure you take it off before you fold the sofa bed back into a couch so you don't damage the topper.

When not in use, you can read our guide on how to store a mattress topper to find out what to do with your mattress topper when the sofa bed is folded.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below are some of the top benefits of placing a mattress topper on a sofa bed:

1. Increases thickness

As mentioned above, a sofa bed's mattress is very thin, so it won't be as comfortable as a traditional mattress, which are usually 8" to 12" thick. Many adult sleepers — especially side sleepers, lightweight sleepers (130lbs or less), and heavyweight sleepers (230lbs or more) — need thick comfort layers to provide enough pressure relief and support. Adding a topper between 2" and 4" tall will add a thick extra layer to your sofa bed to increase its depth and support.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Changes the feel

Mattress topper are designed to adjust a bed's feel, including its firmness and temperature regulation. For instance, if your sofa bed is too hard, you can pick a soft, foam mattress topper to add some comfort.

Meanwhile, if your sofa bed is too soft, pick a firmer mattress topper designed to add support. Many mattress toppers today are also equipped with cooling tech, which is ideal if you find your sofa bed sleeps to warm.

3. Adds a layer of protection

The fact that a sofa bed is a couch and a bed in one is a main draw, but it can also mean that sofa beds aren't as hygienic as your bed. Think about it, if you're sofa bed is used throughout the day as a couch by friends, family, or pets, it can start to collect everyday dirt, stains, food spills, and even allergens. However, a mattress topper can form a barrier against everyday wear and tear, providing a cleaner sleep surface.

How to add a mattress topper to a sofa bed

If you decide to add a mattress topper to your sofa bed, you'll need to make sure you buy the right one. While our how to choose a mattress topper guide goes into more detail, here's the three things you should do when shopping for one:

1. Measure to get the right size

Sofa beds can come in all different shapes and sizes, which can be different to standard mattress topper sizes. When picking a topper size, measure the dimensions of your sofa bed to make sure they match close enough with the topper size you intend to buy.

If a topper is too big, it will hang off the edge of your bed and cause an uneven sleep surface, so it's probably best to go under if you can't find an exact match.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Think about the thickness

Next up, you need to make sure your mattress topper is thick enough to make a difference to your sofa bed. You can check out our guide on how thick a mattress topper should be, but when in doubt go for a mattress topper between 2" and 4". Any thicker and it will make your sofa bed too squidgy, and any thinner and it won't make any difference to your sofa bed at all.

3. Avoid down toppers for sofa beds

The best memory foam mattress toppers tend to be softer than other types, making them ideal for sofa beds that feel too hard or firm. Moreover, memory foam toppers can also be designed or customized to add firmness if your sofa bed is too soft.

Latex toppers are another popular topper material as they're non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and breathable, but they can be too expensive, especially if you only intend to use your sofa bed sporadically.

We don't recommend buying a down, down-alternative, or microfiber topper, as these are too thin and will generally make little difference to your bed.