Banish night sweats with Sleep Number's cooling mattress pad — now 20% off

It's never easy if you and your partner have different sleep needs, especially when it comes to temperature preference. But leading smart bed brand Sleep Number is offering a solution with their DualTemp Layer. And, with the current 20% discount, you can save up to $240 on the DualTemp Layer at Sleep Number. This brings the price of a half queen down to $799.99 – a quarter of the price of most smart beds with dual temperature control.

Many of the best mattresses this year for all sleepers feature technology and specialist materials designed to aid temperature regulation. But Sleep Number's cooling mattress pad goes a step further. It fits to one side of the bed and uses active air technology to control your sleeping temperature, either cooling you down or heating you up via a remote control.

There's no getting around the fact that smart beds and accessories are an expensive buy, but with the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon we expect to see some generous discounts. However, Sleep Number don't often drop their prices significantly. So if you're after a sleep solution today, I'd recommend taking advantage of this sale. Here's why...

Sleep Number DualTemp Layer

Was: from $999.99

Now: from $799.99

Saving: up to $240 at Sleep Number Summary: The Sleep Number DualTemp Layer uses active air technology and sits on top of one side of your mattress, promising you a sleep that is up to 35% cooler or warmer without affecting your partner next to you. It subtly fits between your mattress and fitted sheet, providing a comfortable, cool night's sleep. Like the best smart mattresses, you can alter the temperature setting, from cool to warm, via a remote control and it has a timer that allows for automatic shutoff whenever you choose. Customers rate the cooling pad 4.5 out of 5 stars and rave about its temperature control. One says: "Love it - adds comfort and amazing active cooling! Just what I was looking for." If you're heading for a sleep divorce because your night sweats or shivers are disturbing your partner, I highly recommend trying this cooling pad before giving them the boot from your bedroom and filing for a sleep divorce. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 1-year warranty Price history: A 20% discount isn't the biggest price cut we've seen from Sleep Number. During major sale events like Black Friday they usually knock at least 30% off their smart mattresses and sleep tech. So, it may be worth holding out a month or so to see what Black Friday mattress deals Sleep Number have in store. Otherwise, the 20% discount is still a good saving if you can't bare another restless, sweaty night.



