I'm a fitness editor — here's 11 Prime Day weights deals under $50 I'd buy right now

Whether you want to build muscle or add some resistance to bodyweight exercises at home, you'll need a set of weights. Fortunately, Prime Day is here, with massive discounts on kettlebells and dumbbells, so you can invest without breaking the bank.

That's why you can pick up the Amazon Basics Adjustable Dumbbells Set for just $39.99 right now, saving you 20% on these customizable weights. These are similar to the weights I currently use and range between 2.7 lbs and 17.5 lbs per dumbbell with a textured handle for improved grip.

Or if kettlebells are more your thing, the Apex Adjustable Kettlebell is down to $48, reduced from $70. You can switch between 15 lbs and 20 lbs, and buy up to four additional weights plates to bring the total load up to an impressive 50 lbs.

As fitness editor, I spend a lot of my time testing and reviewing fitness equipment and weights, so I've dug through this year's Prime Day weights deals under $50 to find the discounts that are genuinely worth your money.

Prime Day dumbbell deals

Amazon Basics Rubber Dumbbell (15lbs): was $22 now $17

Amazon's budget-friendly Basics range is great value at the best of times, but now this Prime Day deal brings the cost of a single hexagonal rubber dumbbell down to below $20, so you can pick up a pair for just $36.

Amazon Basics Adjustable Dumbbells Set: was $49 now $39

If you prefer adjustable weights, so you can change the load between exercises or gradually as you get stronger, these are ideal. They're very similar to the ones I currently use for home workouts, with removeable weights plate and a textured handle for improved grip.

CAP Barbell Coated Dumbbell Weight 30 lbs: was $42 now $29

If you're after a heavier weight still below $50, this CAP dumbbell is a great option. It also has a hexagonal design to stop it rolling away and a textured handle for improved grip, even with sweaty hands. There are different loads in the range and there are discounts up to the 50 lbs model, which is still just below $50.

Yes4All Rubber Grip Encased Hex Dumbbell 25 lbs: was $52 now $39

This Yes4All dumbbell looks like many others, but is actually coated in PVC rather than rubber, if you aren't a fan of rubber's smell, but maybe also because it brings the cost down. However, the handle is coated in rubber for improved grip and there are savings on all loads up to the 50 lbs model.

RitFit 10lbs Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Pair: was $69 now $39

It's not often you find a single high-quality dumbbell for less than $50, let alone a pair. However, that's what's on offer here with this RitFit duo. Each 'bell is 10 lbs, so these are ideal if you want to add a load to bodyweight exercises or if you're just getting into strength training.

Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex 10lbs Dumbbells: was $44 now $39

If you weren't a fan of RitFit weights, this near-identical pair are at a near-identical price. The rubber dumbbells have a hexagonal design to keep them in place and a textured handle for good grip, even with sweaty hands.

CAP Barbell 25lb Adjustable Dumbbell: was $112 now $48 at Walmart

This rare discount at Walmart sharply brings down the cost this customizable weight. You can adjust the load between 5 lbs and 25 lbs with a quick twist of the handle, and the weights fit neatly away in the storage tray when not in use.

Prime Day kettlebell deals

Amazon Basics Cast Iron 25lb Kettlebell: was $40 now $20

This no-frills Amazon Basics kettlebell does everything you need it to. The entire weight is made from cast iron, it has a textured, wide handle improved grip even with two hands, and has an enamel coating for extra durability.

Yes4All Combo Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Weight Sets: was $64 now $44

You may want to vary the load depending on the exercise you're doing, which is where this three-weight set comes in very handy. The wide grip is easy to hold with both hands, each 'bell has a flat base and vinyl coating, and you get weights at 5 lbs, 10 lbs, and 15 lbs.

Apex Adjustable Kettlebell: was $69 now $48

Adjustable kettlebells fulfil the same purpose as a collection of weights, allowing you to change the load between moves, but also take up a lot less space. This Apex model can either be 15 lbs or 20 lbs, and you can buy up to four additional weights place to bring the load up to 50 lbs.