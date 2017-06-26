21 Steam Games You're Not Playing (But Should Be)

Dead Cells

Despite being one of many 2D indie platformers on Steam, Dead Cells manages to rise above the rest by delivering rock-solid gameplay, a satisfying sense of progression and beautiful sprite work. You'll pick up weapons and items to help cut your way through your enemies in randomized levels, restarting at level one when you die. Melee and ranged weapons, as well as shields and bombs and other fun items, will make up your arsenal and can be permanently powered up after clearing each level, giving you something to look forward to on each run.

Combat can be unforgiving, with enemies that take off large chunks of health if you don't roll away from attacks in time. Expect to invest a fair amount of time learning both how to survive and how to level up your weaponry.

Credit: Motion Twin