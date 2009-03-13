9 Reasons We Should Save Plasma TV

Opinion: Plasma Is Worth Saving

The debate over whether plasma or LCD should be the supreme technology in the HDTV business rages on with each passing day. But there’s one problem: more companies than ever are jumping off the plasma bandwagon. In fact, Vizio–once a staunch supporter of plasma–has opted to only produce LCD HDTVs and Pioneer, widely considered the best plasma manufacturer, has also decided to get out of the plasma business.

Does that spell the end of plasma? Perhaps. Panasonic is the last major company to support the technology, and so far, none of the major LCD manufacturers have indicated that they would ever want to produce plasma HDTVs.

But that doesn’t mean plasma screens should be eliminated from our lives. I believe plasmas should be saved and embraced as an ideal technology for those who want an outstanding viewing experience. Here are my nine top reasons why consumers and companies should embrace plasma technology.