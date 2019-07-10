Best Android Apps You're Not Using

Download These Overlooked Android Gems

iOS's App Store is no longer the only game in town for mobile app makers. Google Play now offers more than 1 million apps for your Android device, ranging from best-ignored downloads to genuinely useful apps and games. Yet for every popular favorite such as Kindle or YouTube, there are just as many new, underrated, unusually fun, or plain overlooked gems.

Whether you want to fill up a new Android phone with apps or just try out something new like a productivity app, fitness tracker or web browser, check out the apps you're not using but should that can be found in Google Play. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)