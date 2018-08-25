The Best Animated TV Shows and Where to Stream Them

Bob's Burgers (Hulu)

After decades of animated shows aping The Simpsons, the Belchers (Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene and Louise) took the throne of the new cartoon family on TV. Parents Bob and Linda flip the script, though, with both parents getting in trouble and neither carrying the obligation of being the buzzkill. But the Belchers would be nothing without their children, and your favorite probably says a lot about you. Do you find nothing weird about the fan-fic-writing, derriere-obsessed Tina? Do you sing along with the brash Gene, who didn't meet an awkward non sequitur he didn't love? Or do you see Louise as a completely rational young child who spends her time plotting revenge? And while Bob's Burgers is a family-focused series, you might not want to watch it with your family, unless they're up for the humor found in Furries and solar-powered sex toys. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Fox