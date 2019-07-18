The Best Smart Home Devices That Work with Google Home
Google Assistant is found in smart speakers such as the Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max, as well as smart displays like the Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Display. It's great at answering questions, setting timers and playing music, but it's also really useful for controlling your smart home devices, such as locks, lights, and more.
But in order to get the most out of that home-automation capability, you need some smart home technology to control. Here are some of the best smart home gadgets that work with Google Assistant right now. Make sure you check out all of our top picks for smart speakers, lights, locks, and more on our best smart home gadgets page.
JBL Link 20
Take Google Assistant to go with this powerful portable speaker. It has the Assistant built in, so once you connect it to Wi-Fi, you can ask it anything you would the Google Home or Google Home Mini. In our review of the JBL Link 20, we loved its strong, balanced audio, long battery life, and that it's water-resistant, so you can leave it out in the rain.
August Smart Lock Pro
Ever lie awake at night trying to remember if you locked the front door? Google Home can bring you peace of mind, with its support for the August Smart Lock Pro. Just ask Google if your door is locked, and it'll tell you — and you can lock or unlock it using your voice.
Philips Hue lights
Right out of the box, you can set up your Philips Hue lights to work with your Google Home. There are a number of Philips Hue products, but the starter set that includes a hub and three White and Color Ambiance lights is the most versatile, since it supports different colors and color temperatures. For a simpler option, pick up the Hue White Starter Kit, which doesn't do different colors, but still lets you set dimming levels.
Chromecast
One of the coolest features of Google Home is the ability to instruct it to play video on a connected device. For the easiest way to integrate it with your existing gear, pick up Google's Chromecast. The little puck-size device connects to your HDTV via an HDMI cable and to your home network via Wi-Fi. Once you've hooked it up, you can, say, tell Google Home to play "Travelers" via Netflix on your Chromecast, and it'll start it right up for you. There are also audio-only versions of the Chromecast, depending on your needs.
Solis SO-2000
Solis' Google Assistant-powered alarm digital clock has two 5-watt speakers that deliver powerful audio that's a bit distorted at maximum volume. Its LED clock automatically sets the time from the Google Cloud, and a number of physical buttons control the sound and display. It's also Chromecast-enabled, so you can easily stream music to it from your phone, laptop, or tablet.
Polk MagniFi Mini Soundbar
Polk packs a lot of sound into this small Chromecast-enabled soundbar. In our review of the Polk Magnifi Mini, we noted that it delivers powerful bass through its wireless subwoofer, and its two 0.5-inch tweeters and four 2.25-inch drivers offer up clear and crisp vocals. In addition to Wi-Fi, it has one HDMI input, which requires an HDMI ARC (audio return channel) connection, digital optical audio, a 3.5mm analog input, Bluetooth, and an Ethernet port.
Eco4life Smart Wi-Fi Plug
Eco4life's Smart Wi-Fi Plug is one of the cheapest smart plugs on the market, and also one of the best. You can use Google Assistant to control any device that's plugged into it. Using the Eco4life app, you can also add the device to scenes, or set it to turn on and off at certain times. The coolest feature: The plug can turn on and off based on the sunrise, weather, temperature, humidity, and a number of other environmental features.
Nest Learning Thermostat
Too hot? Too cold? Instead of getting up to tweak the thermostat, use Google Home to control your Nest Learning Thermostat. You can ask the assistant what the current temperature is and what the thermostat is set to, and even make it warmer or cooler by specifying a number of degrees, a specific temperature or even just saying, "Make it cooler." If you've got multiple thermostats in the house, you can assign each of them nicknames and address them individually. The Nest Thermostat E also supports Google Assistant, and uses special Eco temperature settings to save energy and money. Best of all, both devices adapt to your heating and cooling preferences, and learn to keep each room at the temperature you like.
Monoprice Wireless Smart Power Strip
Monoprice's Stitch lineup of smart-home products includes a number of great devices that work with Google Home. These include a Wireless Smart Power Strip, sporting four outlets and two USB ports, and a Wireless Smart Plug Wall Outlet, a large smart outlet that accommodates two plugs and two USB devices.
Nest Cam IQ
The Nest Cam IQ, as well as other Nest Cams, can be integrated with Google Home so that you can view a live feed from the camera on Chromecast-enabled devices. While pricey, we like Nest's cameras for their clear and sharp pictures. The Nest Cam IQ can even recognize individual faces, and can zoom in on where a sound was detected.
Nest's newest camera has enough on-board processing power to discern between humans and animals without a paid Nest Aware subscription. (The camera still needs Nest Aware to recognize individual persons, however.) The Nest Cam IQ also features 4K video imaging, which may seem like overkill on a security camera, but makes it possible to zoom in on individual objects with greater detail, and to even digitally pan around a room.
Koogeek Light Strip
Koogeek's smart light strip is our favorite light strip for users on a budget. It only delivers 500 lumens, but can also display 16 million dimmable colors. Unlike many competing light strips, it's also USB-powered and waterproof so you can set it up in your bathroom or around your kitchen sink. We're also fans of Koogeek's 2-in-1 smart plug, which allows you to use Google Assistant to control two devices from one outlet.
Koogeek also makes an excellent smart LED bulb that can display 16 million dimmable colors and create a number of cool effects.
Marshall Stanmore II Voice
Marshall's Stanmore II Voice is a high-quality speaker that can come with either Alexa or Google Assistant built in. You can use Google or physical analog knobs to control the device's volume, toggle the bass and treble, and play and pause tracks. It's also got a wood and vinyl design that will look great in a vintage home.
Orbit B-hyve
Orbit's B-hyve smart faucet helps keep your plants watered, with the help of Google Assistant (or Alexa). You can use Google, or Orbit's app for Android and iOS, to customize the faucet's spray and watering schedule.
Switchbot
Switchbot is an adorable robotic button-pusher than can make any device in your home smart. With Google Assistant, you can tell it to press the on-button on your fan, or brew up a cup of coffee with your Keurig in the morning. Stick it to the wall and it can even push up or pull down your light switches. Handily, its app also requires a password, so hackers will have a harder time seizing control.
Lifx Smart Bulbs
Lifx makes excellent bulbs for Google Assistant, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Its Lifx A19 and standout Lifx+ can both produce dazzling color effects, including a candle flicker, a strobe, and syncing with the music you're playing. The Lifx+ even has infrared technology for camera night vision. Best of all, the Lifx A19 and Lifx+ are both rated for 1100 lumens, making them the brightest smart bulbs on the market.
Logitech Harmony remotes
Controlling your TV and home entertainment setup with your voice seems futuristic, but with a Google Home and a remote like the Logitech Harmony Elite, that ability is available in the present. Once you've set up the Harmony's Google Home integration, you'll be able to turn on the TV and other ancillary devices, and have everything automatically set to the right inputs and channels. Eat your heart out, George Jetson.
Bose Frames
Bright outside? Never fear -- Bose Frames are $199 sunglasses with Google Assistant built in (as well as Siri) built in. Just hold down a dedicated button to call up Google. These shades also sport a light, stylish design, and play the excellent audio for which Bose is known.
Kasa Smart Bulb
Looking for another lighting option? TP-Link's smart bulbs, switches and plugs now work with Google Home as well. You'll be able to turn lights on or off, dim them, and — with TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb — change the color of your lights, simply by prefacing your commands with "OK Google." Best of all, TP-Link's bulbs don't require a hub: they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network.
TP-Link also makes the HS105, one of our favorite Google Assistant-powered smart plugs. It's small, inexpensive, and has an Away mode that will make it look like you're home when you're not.
Netgear Arlo Q
Netgear's excellent Arlo security cameras--including the Arlo Pro 2, Arlo Q, Arlo Ultra and Arlo Baby--can be linked to Google Home, so that you can view a feed from them on your TV, provided you have it connected to a Chromecast device, and it is connected to a Google Home. Then all you have to do is say, "Google, show me..." and you can take a look at what's going on around your house.
Xiaomi Yeelight Smart Bulb
Xiaomi's Yeelight Tunable ($19) and Color ($26) smart bulbs are easy to use, and with no hub required, you can set them up in less than a minute. They work with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT. You can set schedules and timers, and can automate them to turn on and off, dim change color when another Xiaomi device turns on and off. Xiaomi also makes the excellent Mi Smart Plug that works with Google.
Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener
Google Home users can now open and close their garage doors using nothing but their voice. Chamberlain has added Google Assistant (and IFTTT) support for its MyQ garage door opener; previously, it had only worked with Alexa, Wink, Nest, Xfinity and HomeKit. The MyQ also happens to be our favorite connected garage door opener.
Ezviz Mini O
While the Ezviz Mini doesn't have quite as many features as Arlo's more expensive cameras do, it's still a great bargain purchase. For only $60, you'll get excellent audio and 1080p video, and an app which allows you to set your camera to a schedule. You can adjust its motion sensitivity and zones, and quickly put it into "sleep mode" using Google Assistant as well as Alexa. Best of all, it has an adorable egg-shaped design.
iClever Smart Plug
The iClever smart plug is not only small enough to leave an adjacent outlet open, but it's also a breeze to set up. You can create scenes, and automate your plug to turn on and off based on various conditions, including temperature, humidity, weather, pollution, sunrise and sunset. And with a two-pack at just $24, it's one of the cheapest smart plugs on the market.
Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor
Sengled makes a number of bulbs that work with Google Assistant, including an excellent Par38 bulb with a built-in motion sensor, and an affordable Smart LED Color Starter Kit. Credit: Sengled
Abode Essentials Starter Kit
The Abode Essentials Starter Kit is an excellent go-to security system for any smart-home owner. It's easy to install and easy to use, with a number of automation modes, geofencing and scheduling available through its app and online portal. It also has a built-in smart-home hub, which you can use to set up a number of third-party smart-home devices.
Ecobee4
The Ecobee4, which has Alexa built in and also works with HomeKit, is our favorite smart thermostat. It has Alexa built in, and you can use the voice assistant to keep each room in your house at the right temperature.
Nanoleaf Canvas
Nanoleaf's Canvas smart wall panels are pricey, but also one of the funnest sets of smart lights around. These panels light up in a myriad of colors, and can change colors in response to your voice or any music playing. You can use the Nanoleaf app, or buttons on the panels themselves, to control the lights and set up custom color and illumination patterns. It's like the disco era never ended!
Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED
Sengled's Smart Wi-Fi LED A19 and BR30 bulbs are some of the cheapest Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulbs you can buy. You can choose between an $11 soft white A19, a brighter $14 A19, a $24 multicolor A19 and a $19 multicolor BR30. While Sengled's lights lack some of the more advanced features that you'll find with Philips Hue and Lifx, the basics (scenes, schedules, timers and sleep fades) are still available. The bulbs work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and the app tracks each device's consumption.
