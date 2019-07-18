The Best Smart Home Devices That Work with Google Home

Top Google Home Gadgets

Google Assistant is found in smart speakers such as the Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max, as well as smart displays like the Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Display. It's great at answering questions, setting timers and playing music, but it's also really useful for controlling your smart home devices, such as locks, lights, and more.

But in order to get the most out of that home-automation capability, you need some smart home technology to control. Here are some of the best smart home gadgets that work with Google Assistant right now. Make sure you check out all of our top picks for smart speakers, lights, locks, and more on our best smart home gadgets page.

Illustration: Tom's Guide; Google; Wink