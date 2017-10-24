20 Apps for Pet Lovers

DogVacay (Android, iOS: Free)

Sometimes, we can't take our dogs along with us on long trips, vacations or even just afternoons away from home. DogVacay (Android, iOS) lets you book a local dog sitter to take good care of the four-legged members of your family when you're away or even if you just need someone to take your dog for a walk while you're away at work. Reservations come with premium pet insurance and daily updates. You can arrange for the dog sitter to take care of your pet at their home or yours, arrange for vet visits and more. You can look up details about your dog sitter and easily arrange a meet-and-greet so you can get to know the sitter before you commit.