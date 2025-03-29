Amazon Spring Sale — 9 last minute office chair and standing desk deals to build out your home office

Whether you’re working from home or are just looking to carve out a space where you can get some things done, building out a home office from scratch can get expensive real fast. After getting a computer and all the other accessories you need, it can be hard to find enough left in your budget for one of the best office chairs or one of the best standing desks for those times when you don’t want to be stuck in your seat.

Fortunately for you, there are still a few days left in the Amazon Big Spring Sale and if you want to furnish your home office for less, now’s the chance. Right now, you can pick up the Branch Ergonomic Chair for $296 and this office chair isn’t just stylish, it’s also highly adjustable and designed to get you comfortably through a full workday. Likewise, the FlexiSpot E6 Essential is on sale for $254 and this dual-motor standing desk comes in a number of different finishes and configurations while letting you save your preferred sitting and standing heights.

Here are 9 last minute Amazon Big Spring Sale home office deals I’d buy with my own money if I was putting together a new home office.

Office Chairs

Standing Desks

Office chair deals

ProtoArc EC100: was $189 now $119 at Amazon If you want a good ergonomic office chair without breaking the bank, the ProtoArc EC100 is an excellent choice. It has a mesh backrest to keep you cool, a foam seat cushion for additional support and it even comes with a headrest. The EC100 has a weight limit of 280 pounds and is best suited for those between 5 feet 3 inches and 6 feet five inches. In our ProtoArc EC100 review, we praised its airy and comfortable mesh back along with its soft seat.

Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $349 now $296 at Amazon For those with a bit more to spend, the Branch Ergonomic Chair is an excellent low back office chair to keep you sitting upright at your desk. It’s well built, has eight adjustment points and comes with a built-in lumbar support mechanism. The all-black version can be had for under $300 right now but if you’re willing to spend slightly more, you can get this chair in grey, blue or even orange to add some color to your home office. In our Branch Ergonomic Chair review, we found it to be a sturdy and adjustable office chair at a good price.

Price check: $323 @ Branch

Vari Task Chair: was $399 now $319 at Amazon If you’re considering picking up one of Vari’s standing desks below, then you might want to pair it with this ergonomic task chair especially if you have a bad back. The Vari Task Chair features a contoured frame that follows the natural curve of your spine along with a reinforced mesh back for optimal airflow. It’s very adjustable too and for slightly more, you can also get it with a headrest. In our Vari Task Chair review, we loved how it provides great support and comfort with plenty of adjustability.

Price check: $319 @ Vari

Branch Verve Chair: was $589 now $500 at Amazon If you want an office chair that’s as comfortable as it is stylish, look no further than the Branch Verve Chair. It features six points of adjustment, a breathable 3D knit fabric backrest, built-in lumbar support and supports up to 275 pounds. You can also add an optional headrest to this chair and besides the least expensive all-black version, this chair comes in a number of different colors from coral to blue and even mint green. In my Branch Verve Chair review, I praised its overall comfort and to this day, I’m still taken aback by just how good it looks in person.

Price check: $539 @ Branch

Standing desk deals

FlexiSpot Comhar: was $399 now $239 at Amazon Finding a standing desk with storage is harder than you might think which is why I’ve picked out a couple of options for you starting with the FlexiSpot Comhar. This single-motor electric standing desk has a 12.4 by 26.2-inch drawer with a depth of 1.57 inches which is great for storing your laptop, tablet and other accessories. The Comhar also has built-in USB charging ports next to its programmable buttons and this model has a 48-inch wood desktop which makes it well-suited to most workspaces. In my FlexiSpot Comhar review, I highlighted how easy it was to put together and how it was one of the first standing desks I’ve tested with integrated storage.

Price check: $259 @ FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot E6 Essential: was $369 now $254 at Amazon This next electric standing desk may not have built-in storage but it does have dual motors with one in each leg. In my experience, I’ve found that dual-motor standing desks are a lot quieter while adjusting their height and they’re also easier to build. The FlexiSpot E6 is also a bit wider at 55-inches across and if you have quite a few different configurations to pick from. It can support up to 220 pounds, has three-stage legs for improved stability and it has a solid steel frame. While I haven’t reviewed this particular model yet, judging from the other FlexiSpot desks I’ve tried in the past, this looks to be a solid standing desk at a very affordable price.

Realspace Smart Electric Standing Desk: was $629 now $399 at Amazon Now if you need lots of storage space, the Realspace Smart Electric Standing Desk has you covered. Instead of one drawer in the middle, it has two with one on either side. It also has a grommet or small hole on the back left side to make it easier to run cables from its massive built-in cable management compartment around back. It’s worth noting that this is a single-motor desk and due to its unique design, it has a lower max weight limit of just 88 pounds. In my Realspace Smart Electric Standing Desk review, I liked how it also has USB chagrin ports on the side and the fact that you can control the desk via its keypad, with an app or even with Alexa or Google Assistant through the best smart home devices.

Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge: was $850 now $680 at Amazon If you want a standing desk you can assemble in 15 minutes or less without any extra tools, Vari is your best choice. Its desks are very minimalist with a simple keypad and few extra features but they work extremely well. The Vari ComfortEdge builds on the company’s original electric standing desk by adding a contoured edge on the front which acts as a wrist rest to prevent strain on your forearms while typing. This desk is available in several sizes and finishes and it supports a max weight load of 200 pounds. There’s also a cutout at the back if you want to upgrade it later with one of the best monitor arms or other attachable accessories from Vari.

Price check: $600 @ Vari