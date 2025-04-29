Chromecast with Google TV isn't dead yet — Google's older streaming dongle just got a massive upgrade

Google stopped selling the Chromecast with Google TV streaming device earlier this year. But in a very un-Google way, the tech giant is continuing to support the much-loved dongle with updates and new features.

Back in March it received an update to Android 14 and now Google has started rolling out the Home Panel feature from its successor — the Google TV Streamer — to the older device.

If you're not familiar with Home Panel, it allows users to control their smart home devices from their TV. It mirrors the Favorites tab from the Google Home app and allows you to control lights, cameras or smart speakers without having to grab your phone.

In order to access it, you'll need to have your Google TV profile linked to your Home app with your device set to standard mode rather than apps-only or basic mode.

Home Panel was initially launched as a feature limited to those signed up to the Google Home public preview program but is now being rolled out more widely. It's reportedly also appearing on Google TV sets from the likes of Hisense.

You'll find it hidden inside the Quick Settings menu on your Google TV but can also access it by long pressing the home button on your Chromecast remote.

Home Panel in action on a Google TV Streamer dongle (Image credit: Future)

Naturally, if you don't have any Home-connected smart devices then you won't see the option at all.

For a company as trigger happy as Google when it comes to killing off products and services (R.I.P. Stadia), it's nice to see the Chromecast with Google TV get access to this extremely useful feature as an added bonus.

You can get a similar setup on Fire TV devices, although for those you have to ask Alexa. Being able to see your smart home at-a-glance and, for example, dim the lights during one of the best Netflix movies without needing to dig out your phone is a real win for users.