Private Tour: How Mobile TV Gets Made
What It Takes to Put TV on Phones
When the local TV networks stop broadcasting analog signals (currently scheduled for June 12), the airwaves at 719 MHz will be freed up for new content. Who is stepping up to the plate? Qualcomm’s mobile MediaFLO TV service, which until now has only been available on AT&T and Verizon phones in 70 U.S. cities. While the service has previously been available in Albuquerque, Wilmington, San Diego, and Baltimore, Qualcomm has not been able to offer MediaFLO TV to subscribers in cities like San Francisco or Boston. But beginning Friday, Qualcomm will be able to use the airwaves in another 43 cities to broadcast MediaFLO TV's 20 mobile channels.
But what does it take to broadcast TV to a mobile phone instead of an antenna or satellite dish? The MediaFLO service isn’t Internet TV or streaming media, it doesn't come over the voice or data connection your phone has with the cellular network, and it’s not broadcast by AT&T or Verizon. Instead, Qualcomm’s network operations center in San Diego broadcasts it all. We went behind the scenes just before the June 12 switchover to see how the FLO TV network works, what it takes to keep it on the air, and how Qualcomm is getting ready for the switchover, which will let the company broadcast to many more areas.
The MediaFLO Network
MediaFLO's FLO TV services takes real-time TV channels directly from broadcasters (over fiber optic cables and satellite feeds) and transcodes them into the MediaFLO waveform at the network operations center. At the same time, it reduces the resolution of the video to QVGA and the bandwidth to around 200-250 Kb/s, because when you’re viewing on a 2” or 3” screen, you don’t need the same size image as you do when you're watching on a big-screen TV. Simply compressing the image would introduce artifacts. However, combining the signal with transcoding produces an image with plenty of detail but which is small enough to transmit over UHF (ultra-high frequency) and can fit 20 video channels and 10 stereo audio channels into the bandwidth of a single analog TV channel.
The UHF broadcast doesn’t go directly from the San Diego site. Instead, it’s sent up by microwave to a satellite that sends the signal to UHF transmitter sites across the United States (with a "spot" beam pointing at Hawaii). The UHF transmitters put out a signal that any MediaFLO phone in the coverage area can receive. Because MediaFLO is a subscription service, it uses the 3G network to authenticate phones and send the keys that unlock the TV channels–but the TV channels don’t reach you over a 3G connection.
The Advantages of MediaFLO
There are several competing mobile TV standards around the world, including the European DVB-H system, but Qualcomm claims surface advantages for MediaFLO, including better quality, its use of less power on the handset, and more efficient use of bandwidth by allocating it dynamically. Ben Wallace, the senior program manager for FLO TV, believes that the DVB signal may be “good enough” for some people but MediaFLO has better quality video. “Our waveform, I think, is stunning,” Wallace said.
Like broadcast TV and unlike some IPTV systems, switching from channel to channel on your phone is very fast. Wallace claims that the switching time between channels is "two seconds at most” and in our tests we did find changing channels was very fast. You don't have to wait for the phone to connect to a streaming server or to buffer a download as it receives the signal as soon as you turn it on, which makes switching channels so fast.
FLO TV is only available on certain handsets from Samsung, LG, and Motorola. AT&T offers the LG Invision, the LG Vu, the Samsung Access and the Samsung Eternity, while Verizon offers the Voyager and the Motorola Krave ZN4.
There are also more handsets on the way. Acer plans MediaFLO support with its Acer F1 (due out this fall or early next year, this will be the first Windows Mobile device with MediaFLO) and Qualcomm hopes to persuade RIM to include MediaFLO support in a future BlackBerry.
What’s On FLO TV?
Mostly, the TV shows you’ll see on FLO TV are exactly the same as what you'd see if you watched the same channels any other way. Both AT&T and Verizon show CBS Mobile, CNBC, Comedy Central, ESPN Mobile TV, FOX Mobile, FOX News, MSNBC, MTV, NBC 2Go, and Nickelodeon. AT&T Mobile TV offers PIX, a movie channel, and CNN Live Mobile, while Verizon’s VCAST service includes MTV tr3s and ESPN radio. With both networks, the basic set of channels costs $15 a month (or you can get a limited VCAST package for $13 a month that includes Fox Mobile, NBC, NBC News, and CBS Mobile. Qualcomm also puts out two free channels with a mix of shows, so users can try FLO TV for free. Audiovox will launch a MediaFLO service later this year to work with its in-car adapters that will offer similar channels.
Some channels are simulcast across the United States with shows going out at the same time wherever you are, while most channels have East Coast and West Coast schedules so you can watch prime-time TV at prime-time hours. Some of the channels switch their schedules around and broadcast prime-time shows in the afternoon, when you're more likely to be watching on your phone than in the evening, when you're probably at home and watching on a full-size TV.
Step By Step: Receiving the TV Channels
These unusually shaped satellite dishes just outside the network operations center use a Simulsat (simultaneous-multiple-satellite) antennae that receive the TV signals destined for FLO TV from all the different channels at once. They can receive from up to three satellites and they’re programmed for 20 different transponders (the specific frequency and position for receiving an individual signal from a satellite). The low-noise block (LNB) receivers in the upper curved sections are more powerful and sophisticated versions of the LNBs in home satellite dishes and they can be moved automatically along the track to receive a signal from a different transponder. There’s a separate steerable satellite dish off to the side (not shown here) that can be moved to receive signals from satellites that FLO TV doesn't usually deal with, for special coverage and live broadcasts.
Experiment: Making Satellite Dishes Smaller
The much smaller dish in front of the large Simulsat antenna is a Ku band antenna that Qualcomm is evaluating to see if these smaller setups are suitable for receiving the incoming TV signals from the networks. Although they're smaller, they don't suffer from the same interference problems with heavy rain and snow that other systems do, but they also require more power than the larger antennae to receive the same signals.
Inside the Network Operations Center
The heart of Qualcomm’s FLO TV system is the network operations center, which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A team of engineers sits at workstations around the dimly-lit room, but the key information is shown on this huge video wall of 24 rear-projection screens that show everything from the shape of the waveform being transmitted by the satellite to the status of all the FLO TV equipment. The screens also show the location and status of the UHF transmitters across the country, the images on every channel, and the bandwidth that each channel is using. The data center that transcodes and stores the TV channels being broadcast over MediaFLO is in the next room, and the transmission equipment is outside the building with the satellite dishes.
Transcoding Each Channel
Digital media uses less bandwidth than analog to encode the same information, but that's not the only reason that MediaFLO can fit 20 video channels and 10 audio channels into a single UHF channel. MediaFLO dynamically allocates bandwidth to each channel on the fly as it’s transcoded so that video only gets the bandwidth it needs. The audio channels like EPSN Radio get static bandwidth, but the video channels have variable bandwidth depending on how much detail is in the image and how fast it’s changing. “A sports show, like a basketball game with a lot of action on screen gets more bits than a newscaster that's basically a talking head,” Wallace said. This chart shows the real-time bit rate allocated to the video and audio bandwidth for each channel: FOX, MTV, Fox News, and one of the preview channels are getting most of the bandwidth at this time, followed by the PIX movie channel.
Monitoring the FLO TV Channels
To monitor the quality of the transcoding that MediaFLO does and to help diagnose what might be responsible for any problems, three screens on the display wall in the operations center are devoted to each channel. The West Coast channels are on the right side of the video wall. For each channel, the top screen shows the channel as it arrives from the TV network, the second shows the transcoded channel before it’s sent to the satellite uplink (which is about a 10 second delay), and the third shows the channel as it’s received on phones (with another two second delay).
There’s a test phone at every transmitter site with a remote connection back to the operations center. The engineers sample the RF signal and record details like the frame rate received and the number of errors, so that if there’s a complaint, they can diagnose where in the transmission path the problem is likely to be.
Live Events and Extra Channels
FLO TV has four channels for live events, which it broadcasts from this editing suite across the hall from the main operations center. There are four consoles plus one spare and are often used for specialist sports coverage like college football, World Series poker, the U.S. Open, the X Games, and coming this spring, the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. But they’ve also been used for President Obama’s inauguration, Big Brother, and the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show. Viewers typically watch live events for around 20 minutes at a time.
Qualcomm puts in a 15-second delay on live broadcasts. That’s just enough time to catch something the FCC could slap a fine on and it came in handy for the live footage of Big Brother: “We caught several ‘F-bombs’ the first day,” Wallace said. The quality-assurance bay next door is used for processing video that’s not live but not part of the regular TV channels either and previews for the free promotional channels and showcase programs go through here.
Duplicate Transmission
The entire MediaFLO system is completely redundant. This monitor shows the state of the two uplink arrays for transmitting the TV images to the satellites that distribute them to the UHF transmitters and below the two Simulsat dishes for receiving TV channels from the networks in the first place, plus the steerable dish for receiving specific broadcasts for special events and live broadcasts. The day we visited, Uplink A was in use, transmitting to the Galaxy 28 satellite, with the identical Uplink B powered up in hot standby in case anything went wrong.
East Coast and West Coast Channels
The green map to the bottom right of the video wall display shows the status of transmitters across the United States at a high level. The lighter-green states on the right are those receiving the East Coast channels, while the darker-green states on the left get the West Coast signal, which puts programs three hours later in the schedule.
The status diagram on the top left shows the level of redundancy at every stage of the FLO TV system. Not only are there two satellite uplink dishes–while one is in use the other is in hot standby at all times–but each has a redundant system with a standby exciter ready to take over and power the amplifier if the one in use fails.
Transmitter Status
The FLO TV engineers can also keep an eye on the state of the remote transmitters in more detail back in the operations center. The map shows transmitters that haven't been powered up yet, like in Milwaukee and Cleveland, new transmitters that are installed but not yet broadcasting, like in New Jersey and Miami; and the live transmitters, which are marked as fully working or with a warning if there’s a known problem.
Qualcomm doesn’t put up any new TV masts on which to mount its transmitters as they’re all on existing towers. The number of individual transmitters in each area varies depending on the topography of the area and how high the masts are. One transmitter can cover 18 to almost 25 miles if there are no mountains in the way. So Kansas only needs two transmitter sites but San Diego has 12.
The Transmission Hardware
Housed in a data center located next to the satellite dishes, just outside the network operations center, the transmission hardware that produces, modulates, and manages the outgoing TV signal is also completely redundant. "In the data center, everything is on hot standby,” Wallace said. ”We absolutely cannot tolerate a failure.” This is the same equipment you’d see in any TV broadcast setup. The encoding and the waveform that MediaFLO uses is unique, but it really is a digital TV broadcast that just happens to end up on mobile phones rather than on normal TVs.
Monitoring the Satellite Signal
In these two open cabinets are the on-air transmission hardware and the duplicate standby system, which are ready to take over transmission within seconds. The equipment in the closed cabinet on the right is mainly used for monitoring. The chart on the module halfway up the rack shows the modulation of the live satellite signal uploading the FLO TV channels. Although the engineers also monitor this from inside the network operations center, it’s important to be able to see it here as well if they’re doing maintenance work on any of the transmission equipment.
Ready To Use: The Standby System
Although the FLO TV signal is digital, it’s transmitted by sending microwaves. Switching between the two microwave transmitters means physically switching the pipe that the microwaves are sent down, which is done by the small protruding motors on this microwave array. The square pipes are wave guides carrying signals from the MediaFLO transmitters and they enter the array at the top, pass through the switches, and lead out to the satellite uplink dish. For redundancy, both transmitters are always on, even though only one of them is transmitting at any time, so the standby transmitter is still producing a signal–although at a lower power and without the actual TV channels in it. That means this array has to dissipate the standby signal as heat, which it does using the "dummy loads" (which look and act like heat sinks) at either side of the array.
Transmitting FLO TV to the Satellites
The twin dishes are used for satellite uplinks. They point at the satellite to which the MediaFLO network uploads the TV signal, but only one transmits at any given time, while the other stands by. With this size of satellite antenna and precise targeting to the satellite, microwave transmission takes less power than you might expect as each of these uplinks uses a little more than 30 watts for transmission.
The Emergency Generator
Running a TV broadcasting system takes a lot of power. This building houses the emergency generator that can power the transmission equipment, including the satellite antennae and transmitters, if necessary. It generates 1.5 million watts and it’s the final fallback in the system. Every piece of equipment has two separate power sources and a battery backed-up uninterruptible power supply, but if all of those fail, the generator will keep FLO TV on the air.
Local Transmitters
This is an experimental version of the transmitters that actually send out the FLO TV signal to handsets. If there isn’t an installation next to the TV tower, Qualcomm can put them underground to protect them from the weather. Ironically, these are actually DVB transmitters. MediaFLO is frequency agnostic and could be transmitted on any channel–it’s just a different waveform being sent and decoded. Qualcomm has already done trials using different spectrum with BSkyB in the UK, comparing FLO TV to DVB-H and it claims that the MediaFLO service can offer twice as many channels as a DVB-H network can with the same number of transmitters (or the same number of channels on half as many transmitters).
Extending FLO TV Across the United States
This map shows the spread of FLO TV. The red points are where the analog TV networks will cease broadcasting on channel 55 this week, allowing Qualcomm to begin the FLO TV broadcasts in these areas without causing interference. The FLO TV equipment is in place and the satellite receivers, UHF transmitters, and test equipment are already installed on sites in Miami, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities. Broadcasting is ready to begin as soon as the digital switchover finally takes place.
This is what’s often called the digital dividend: the combination of more revenue for the government by auctioning off smaller pieces of the spectrum used for analog TV and radio broadcasting to multiple broadcasters, with new services that put more digital content in the spectrum that used to support only one analog channel. There have been repeated delays to the switchover, for both technical and political reasons, and that has held up MediaFLO. The first devices were launched at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2006, while Verizon launched its VCAST service in March 2007 and AT&T followed in May 2008 with its offering. As the last analog channels switch off, the first of the digital dividend services goes nationwide at last.