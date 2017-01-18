One Big Reason Not to Buy Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a pretty versatile gaming machine, but don't count on it replacing your home streaming box anytime soon. According to several reports, Nintendo's $299 portable/home console hybrid won't have any significant entertainment features when it releases on March 3, meaning you'll have to get your Netflix and Hulu fix elsewhere.



Photo: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide

Business Insider spoke to Nintendo's Kit Ellis, who said that the Switch "won't have many multimedia features at launch." While this doesn't rule out the possibility of popular streaming apps coming to the platform later this year, it seems like you'll be strictly playing games on the Switch on release date (and besides the stunning new Zelda title, there aren't many notable launch games).

A user on gaming forum NEOGaf went directly to Netflix customer support to ask about the Switch, and the results aren't hopeful. A Netflix rep said that "at this time [the Switch] doesn't support Netflix, however we are taking feedback regarding this."

While Nintendo consoles aren't known for being entertainment powerhouses, the company's older Wii U console supports basic streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon video. What's puzzling is that these apps would make even more sense on the Switch. At the heart of Nintendo's new console is a 6.2-inch, 720p touchscreen tablet that you can connect to a TV or take on the go, which would make it a great fit for both at-home viewing and on-the-go binging thanks to Netflix's offline video options.

The Switch's limited entertainment functionality is yet another reason to hold out on what is otherwise a fantastic piece of gaming hardware. We had a blast playing the Switch in both portable and console modes, thanks to its innovative Joy-Con controllers and a sharp screen that makes Nintendo's games look great on the go. But aside from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there aren't many must-have launch games -- heavy hitters such as Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey aren't due until later this year. Hopefully by the time the Switch's game library fleshes out, so will its capabilities as an entertainment machine.



