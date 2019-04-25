Sorry, There Won’t Be A New Nintendo Switch At E3

We hate to disappoint you Nintendo fans, but a new version of the Switch won’t be making an appearance at E3 this year.

Speaking to Bloomberg (via The Verge), Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, said that “we’re always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it. But we have no plans to announce that at this year’s E3 in June.”

We’ve been expecting a new kind of Switch this year based on rumors that Nintendo’s potentially working on both an upgraded standard version and a smaller edition of the popular console.

We’ve been hearing about the possibility of the ‘Switch Mini’ since October 2018, with even Bloomberg itself reporting in April that we’d be seeing a cheaper Switch model in June 2019. More recent reports have indicated a fall or even a 2020 release for the new consoles, which are somewhat in line with Furukawa’s comments.

While the rumor mill is likely to be going quiet in the wake of the recent news, you can read up about everything we know so far about the new hardware in our round-up of Switch Mini rumors.