This Could Be the Nintendo 64 Classic

After the raging success of the NES Classic and the SNES Classic, it was only a matter of time before the Nintendo 64 came back in tiny form ready to connect with the latest TVs. These allegedly leaked photos may confirm Nintendo’s latest nostalgia console.

(Image credit: Twitter/Carlbrennand1)

Published by Twitter users Carl Brennand and Nacho & Pistacho, these photos seem to have been taken from a screen. The latter claims he can’t reveal his contact but the shots seem legit, despite the intense debate in online forums, with people claiming that these are 3D renders.

The way you reveal the ports to connect four controllers, just like on the real Nintendo 64, is a bit different than on Nintendo’s previous retro consoles. Rather than opening down, you slide the front face out. The ports look just like the same as those in the NES and the SNES Classic Mini.

(Image credit: Twitter/Carlbrennand1)

The console also has a memory expansion slot, just like the original Nintendo 64, but I doubt it serves the same function. Most likely, it’s just for aesthetic reasons, but perhaps Nintendo has added some other function to it, like Sony did with the Reset button in the Playstation Classic.

Now we only need the official announcement in time for Christmas — and to know if the console would include Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Donkey Kong 64, Ocarina of Time, and GoldenEye in the list of built-in in games. Nintendo, you better have all those or else.