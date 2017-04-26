iPhone 8 Obliterates Galaxy S8 in First Alleged Benchmarks

Thanks to its Snapdragon 835 processor, the Galaxy S8 is the most powerful phone you can buy. But if a new leak proves accurate, that won't be the case for long.





(Image credit: The iPhone 8 could be the fastest phone ever. Credit: Gabor Balogh)

Posted to Slashleaks and spotted by BGR, the alleged screenshot shows an iPhone running an quad-core A11 processor at 2.74-GHz. This is supposed to be the chip that will power Apple's next flagship, according to various iPhone 8 rumors and reports.

The screenshot shows the iPhone 8 registering a single-core score of 4,537 and a multi-core score of 8,975 on the Geekbench 4 benchmark, which measures overall performance. Both of those marks are way higher than what Samsung's phone turned in our Galaxy S8 review.

The S8 notched 1,846 on the single-core test and 6,295 on the multi-core portion. If this benchmark is to be believed, the iPhone 8 will be almost 2.5 times faster when performing single tasks and 43 percent faster when it comes to multitasking performance.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

To put the iPhone 8's supposed performance edge in perspective, its result would also outgun the Dell XPS 13 laptop. The Core i5 model scored 7,159, and the Core i7 version notched 7,915.

Although the Galaxy S8 is in the lead when it comes to benchmark performance, the older iPhone 7 has defeated the S8 in a couple of real-world application open time benchmarks. For instance, YouTuber PhoneBuff found that the iPhone 7 took 1 minute and 16 seconds to load 16 apps, versus 1:24 for the Galaxy S8.

The S8 fell even further behind when he attempted to open all of the same group of apps again running in the background. The S8 turned in a total time of 2:23, compared to a much faster 1:46 for the iPhone 7.

If the iPhone 8 is truly that fast, Apple is rapidly approaching the speed of the fastest ultraportable laptops with its A series chips. That would make the next iPad Pro a much more formidable competitor to the rumored Surface Pro 5.