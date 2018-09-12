Last-Minute iPhone Leak Reveals Names, Colors and Storage Options

Update 9/12/18 7:50AM ET: This story has been updated with leaked color and storage options for the new iPhones.



After months of speculation about the names of Apple's upcoming iPhones, customers may finally have an answer.



(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

AllThings.how has spotted a product sitemap file (a list of links to help search engines index a web page) on Apple's website that appears to contain the names of Apple's three upcoming iPhones: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. The links, which aren't live yet, refer to accessories for the new products.



This rules out the name iPhone XS Plus, which has been a popular moniker for Apple's 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. That phone is expected to cost over $1000, and to sport 512GB storage. The iPhone XS would christen the 5.8-inch OLED model, the iPhone X's direct successor, and iPhone XR would refer to the 6.1-inch LCD phone we previously expected to be called the iPhone XC.

According to another sitemap file spotted by Allthings.now, the iPhone Xr will be available in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue, whereas the XS series will feature a new gold option.

We'll find out the final names of these models, and how to pronounce them, at today's Apple event. Keep an eye out for our on-the-ground coverage starting at 1pm ET.



