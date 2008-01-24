Disney's Mobile Phone Service In Japan

Tokyo (Japan) - Walt Disney Co., which shut down its U.S. cellphone service last year, is starting a similar service in Japan. But this time it is targeting different customers: adult women instead of children.

Disney’s Japan unit said yesterday that its new Disney Mobile service will start March 1 in partnership with Softbank Mobile Corp., Japan’s third-largest mobile operator in terms of subscribers. It plans to offer content including ring tones, videos and games to female Disney fans in their 20s and 30s. Users also will be able to customize phone screens and emails with Disney-theme graphics.

