How to Get Into the Destiny 2 Beta

The Destiny 2 beta has wrapped up on consoles, but the fun is just about to get started for PC players. Here's everything you need to know about your next taste of Bungie's hotly anticipated space shooter, from start and end times to what kinds of modes and maps you can duke it out on.

When does the Destiny 2 beta start?

Image: Activision

The Destiny 2 PC beta starts on August 28 for folks who pre-ordered the game or redeemed an early access code, while everyone else can jump in on August 29. The whole thing wraps up on August 31.

What do I need to play the beta on PC?

Here are the official Destiny 2 PC requirements, via Bungie:

Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390 RAM: 8GB

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 / AMD FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850 RAM: 6GB

If you're buying or building a new gaming PC for Destiny 2, Bungie suggests going for an Intel Core i5-7400 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. If you want to have the same mind-blowing 4K, 60fps experience we had at E3, Bungie says you'll need an Intel i7-7700K and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

How do I redeem my code?

If you have an early access code, you can redeem it on Bungie's website and pre-download the beta on PC. You'll need to link your Blizzard account in order to do so.

What can I do in the Destiny 2 beta?

The Destiny 2 beta will let you play the game's opening story mission, in which Earth gets attacked by a whole bunch of nasty aliens known as the Red Legion. You'll also get to try a co-operative Strike mission, as well as sample the game's competitive Crucible multiplayer mode.

Bungie has made some minor tweaks to the Destiny 2 beta since it first hit consoles in July, addressing some issues with heavy weapon ammo while removing a notoriously difficult platforming segment from the first campaign mission.

You can dive into the complete Destiny 2 experience when the game hits PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6 and PC on Oct. 24.