Amazon Echo Show Is On Sale for First Time Ever

Just a few days after its public spat with Google, Amazon is slashing the price of its premium smart speaker from $229.99 to $199.99.

It's the first time that Amazon discounts its premium smart speaker and it could be a sign that the Echo Show isn't selling particularly well. But Amazon's woes are your wins because, prior to today, Amazon's only Echo Show discount was a BOGO offer that only applied when shoppers purchased two Echo Show devices simultaneously.

The new offer is the first standalone discount on Amazon's smart speaker.

According to Variety, the Echo Show has started to get negative ratings ever since Google stripped YouTube support from the smart speaker. Google claims Amazon's implementation violated YouTube's terms of service, but Amazon insists the cut-off came without warning.

As far as actual performance, the Echo Show is more than a glorified Echo. The Alexa-powered device can read recipes, watch security camera footage, and host mini-karaoke parties. It takes smart home home voice assistants to the next level.

Unfortunately, we don't know how long the sale will last, so if you've been waiting for a good discount, chances are it won't get better than this till Black Friday. Alternatively, you can also get the Echo Dot for $44.99, which is $5 off its traditional price.