Sony Launches YouTube App for the PS Vita

As was promised earlier this month, Sony has brought a YouTube app to the PS Vita. The YouTube app will come with the standard small screen/full screen mode, along with the usual video playback options. You’ll also be able to tweak streaming quality settings, which is supported up to 720p.

Sony’s been on a push to add more video streaming apps on its newest handheld after receiving complaints about the Vita’s lack of software support… and it’s true. Outside of the Netflix app and the YouTube app that just launched today for U.S. Vita owners, there aren’t any options for video streaming on the handheld. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing apps for Hulu+, Crackle, and Amazon Instant start rolling around in a few months.