Verizon Slashes Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL by $300

If you've been holding out for the ultimate Pixel 2 deal, today is your day.

For a limited time, Verizon is taking $300 off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, which are traditionally priced at $649 and $849, respectively. The best part is — no trade-in is required. However, you must sign up for a 24-month device payment plan with Verizon. Your $300 credit will be applied over the length of the 24-month plan.

Nevertheless, that's the best deal we've yet to see on these phones and it also trumps Google's current promo, which offers a $100 store credit and free Google Home Mini with the purchase of a Pixel 2.

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 CPU with 4GB of RAM. Likewise, both devices feature a 12MP (f/2.4) rear camera and 8MP (f/2.4) front camera. However, the Pixel 2 packs a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD, whereas the Pixel 2 XL sports a larger 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display.

Both phones benefit greatly from Android 8.1's Pixel Visual Core update, which allows for more efficient processing of HDR+ photos and the ability to take HDR+ photos in third-party camera apps in tandem with the Android Camera API.

Verizon's promo is available in stores now and will be available online starting Sunday, December 3.