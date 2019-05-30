Upcoming Marvel Movies: Black Widow Set Photos!

May 30 Update: Black Widow is already in production, and there are set photos to prove it.



In this post-Endgame moment, as we wait for Spider-Man: Far From Home and the other upcoming Marvel movies, you might have trouble keeping track of what's coming, and when. To help, we've created a cheat sheet, so that we don't lose track of what's set to come.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Before we go any further, let's just make something crystal clear: This roundup of the upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has some spoilers. I'm not going to actively tell you what's happened in the films we've seen so far, but you could infer things from these blurbs that hint at the ending of Avengers: Endgame.



Spider-Man: Far From Home



Release date: July 5, 2019

Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise is getting a sequel, and it takes place after Avengers: Endgame. As you'll see, most of the gang is back, with Marisa Tomei returning as Aunt May, Zendaya reprising the role of Mary Jane and Jon Favreau as Happy.



And yes, that's Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.



On June 27, Tom Holland 'accidentally' revealed the title -- Spider-Man: Far From Home -- in a video shared on Instagram.



MORE: Streaming Netflix? Here's the Best Stuff to Watch

Black Widow



Release date: May 1, 2020?

A movie more than 9 years in the making — Scarlet Johansson debuted as Natasha Romanov aka Black Widow in 2010's Iron Man 2 — has finally begun filming. According to Express, production is beginning in Norway right now, and it's expected that they're covering Natasha's younger years.

It's unclear when the film will come out, but Express speculates that it's coming in the summer of 2020, which (according to a published Disney schedule) would slot it in the May 1, 2020 date.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Release date: 2021

No matter what happens in these next movies, the galaxy will still need guarding. Thankfully, after months of stalling, Disney brought director James Gunn back on, as his actors pulled for him to stay, despite Disney's issues with old tweets deemed in poor taste.



As for what will happen in Vol. 3? Avengers: Endgame teased that Thor would join the film, as he joked that they were now the Asguardians of the Galaxy. Also, expect Rocket to have a lot of character development in this next movie, according to this James Gunn interview at Deadline.



Black Panther 2

Release date: TBA

Of all the expected future MCU films, we know the least about the second Black Panther film. According to Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has expressed an interest in bringing Ryan Coogler back to direct, and that Marvel will schedule the film's production when it's convenient for Coogler.

Future Marvel, Disney Movies

And what of the rest of the MCU's next phases? Disney's published its roadmap for the next 3 years, which include 10 Marvel (or MCU-adjacent) films. Unfortunately, 9 out of the 10 movies don't have actual confirmed titles.