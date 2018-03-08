Super Smash Bros. on Switch: Everything We Know So Far

It's official: Super Smash Bros. is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In a Nintendo Direct presentation today (Mar. 8), Nintendo teased the return of its popular multiplayer fighting game for its new hybrid console. The trailer contained characters from Nintendo's Splatoon series, as well as a quick glimpse at mainstays like Mario and Link.

Here's what we know so far.

When is Super Smash Bros. for Switch coming out?

Super Smash Bros. for Switch is slated to release sometime in 2018.

What characters are in it?

The male and female Inklings from Nintendo's Splatoon franchise are the big prominent newcomers here. However, the trailer also shows Mario, Link (who looks a lot like he does in Breath of the Wild) and a silhouette of what looks like much of the existing Super Smash Bros. roster, so expect favorites such as Donkey Kong and Samus to come back.

Is this a port of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, or a new game?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

That's hard to say. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U released in 2014, and only just stopped getting DLC in 2016. Nintendo has already ported a ton of its big Wii U games to Switch with added features, such as Pokken Tournament DX and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the latter of which also gained Splatoon characters in its move to Switch.

Considering that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U isn't that old and is still very popular, an upgraded port would make sense.

What will the final game be called?

According to an email from Nintendo, the game is currently called "Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros (working title)." No word yet what the final name will be. For context, the Wii U and 3DS versions of Smash were simply called Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros. for 3DS, respectively.