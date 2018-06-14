Sony’s Fortnite Response Further Angers PS4, Switch Fans

Sony has finally spoken out about fan outcry over its restrictive practices regarding the popular video game Fortnite. And the reactions are not very positive.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When Nintendo announced a Switch version of the title this week during E3, players soon found out that if they had logged into their Epic Games account on a PlayStation 4, they couldn't bring their progress and purchases with them to the Switch. This isn't the case when moving from an Xbox One or PC.

"We're always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience," Sony told the BBC. "With... more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we've built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles. We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms. We have nothing further to add beyond this at this point."

A spokesperson for Epic Games declined to comment.

Sony hasn't claimed direct responsibility for the issue, but Xbox chief Phil Spencer has expressed a desire for cross-play between systems. You also can't move from PS4 to Xbox One, but the Switch is probably a bigger deal, due to the fact that gamers can play on the go. Sony seemingly doesn't see iOS and its portable version as a threat, but the Switch, with its physical controls, is the superior mobile option.

Fans on social media have been vocal about Sony's limitations, and even Xbox has had some fun at its expense. Here's Xbox's Larry Hryb tweeting instructions to move from Xbox One to Switch:

And here are some fan reactions:

Nintendo, for its part, is being diplomatic.



"We embrace working with a developer and enabling them to bring their vision to life," Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime said to IGN. "And whether that's Fortnite, whether that's a number of the other games that have cross-platform play on our console, from a developer standpoint that's what we want. And we work hard with them to bring that to life.



"What competitors do is their decision to make. We believe being both developer-forward and fan-forward is in the best interest of the game."