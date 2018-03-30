Galaxy Note 8 User Guide: Tricks and Tips for Samsung’s Big Phone

The Galaxy Note 8 is a winning return to form for Samsung after the Note 7 literally flamed out. And while there’s plenty of familiar features in Samsung’s 6.3-inch phone, enough has changed — from the dual cameras on the back to new capabilities for the S Pen stylus — so that you’re going to want to familiarize yourself with everything your Note 8 can do.

Not to worry: We’ve put together a series of tips and tutorials that introduce you to all the new and enhanced features of the Galaxy Note 8. We’ll help you get started with your new phone as well as discover new powers that you might not have realized were there. (And if you're more interested in Samsung's newer Galaxy S9 models, we've got you covered there too, with a guide for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.)



Here’s how to get the most out of your Galaxy Note 8.

Get your Note 8 running exactly how you like with this guide to the feature you can turn on and off.

The latest version of Android is now ready for the Note 8. Here's how to check if it's available for your phone.



One of the ways to unlock your Note 8 is to use the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. We’ll walk you through the setup process.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s more than one way to unlock the Note 8. Here’s how iris scanning works and how to get started.

Move over Face ID — the Note 8 lets you unlock your phone with face scanning, too. Here’s how to use that feature.

The dual cameras on the back of the Note 8 introduce a number of new features, including Dual Camera mode, which lets you snap a standard photo and one with blur effects simultaneously. Here's how it works.



Live Focus is another feature supported by the Note 8's dual cameras. Find out how to add an artistic blur to the background of portrait shots.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The S Pen is one of the stars of the Note 8. Here’s a look at everything the stylus can do and how to access those features.

We'll show you how to send animated notes that you've composed with the Note 8's stylus



Here's how to use the S Pen to snag video and convert it into a shareable GIF.



The S Pen has a translation feature, too, for both words and phrases. Here's how to enable it.



You can launch two apps at once using App Pair on the Galaxy Note 8. Here's how to set up this multitasking feature.

You can capture a screenshot with either the Note 8's physical buttons or by using a simple swipe gesture.

(Image credit: David Cogen)

For advanced users only: the rooting process is pretty straight-forward if you follow our step-by-step guide.

Take control over when and why your Note 8 will sound an alarm.