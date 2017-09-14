How to Set Up Iris Scanning on the Galaxy Note 8

Like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8 features iris scanning as a more secure way to unlock your phone. It’s just as fast a method as the device’s facial recognition, but less vulnerable to spoofing. It’s also easy to set up.

Note: As on the Galaxy S8, you can’t use both facial recognition and iris scanning. Instead, you’ll have to pick your preferred method.

Follow our guide to turn on iris scanning.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select Lock Screen and Security.

3. Choose Iris Scanner from the menu of security options.

4. Create a PIN number, or enter the one you’ve already made.

5. Iris scanning comes with a laundry list of warnings and disclaimers, so make sure you read them carefully.

6. If you’re wearing glasses, take them off.

7. Hold your phone in front of you and follow the instructions. Be sure to keep your eyes in the circles on-screen.

8. Once you’ve scanned your irises, turn on Iris unlock.

9. Dive into your settings to control how you use iris recognition. For instance, you can use your irises to authenticate transactions via Samsung Pay.