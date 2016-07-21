Top 10 Star Trek Games

Star Trek Online (2010) (PC, Mac)

While Star Trek movies are still coming out, fans haven’t seen a new episode since 2005 — unless, of course, they’ve been playing Star Trek Online. This massively multiplayer online role-playing game picks up many years after Star Trek: Nemesis and continues the story of the Federation, the Klingons, the Romulans and the various threats they face in episodic missions. You create your own captain from scratch (you can even make your own species, if you want), then set off to explore the galaxy in a personalized starship. The missions each take about 45 minutes and fit into discrete story arcs, so playing the game is like watching a season of the show. While PC- and Mac-exclusive for now, the game will be on PS4 and Xbox One this fall.

Video Credit: Playstation / Youtube

