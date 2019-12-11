Best cheap wireless headphones 2020 (Under $100)

Altec Lansing True Evo Wireless Earbuds

The Liberty 2 looks identical to the Pro version and offers nearly the same features, which makes them more valuable than their suggested MSRP. Anker employs a different set of drivers here that emphasize the low end to create energetic sound for devoted bass heads. It can be a bit overpowering on EDM and hip-hop songs, but nothing the Soundcore app can’t fix, programmed with several presets to give mids and highs more presence. Having the HearID feature available is also helpful since it maps personal hearing sensitivity to help tailor the sound to your ear.

While not designed as wireless sports earbuds, the Liberty 2 is IPX5-certified, so they are fully sweatproof if you want to take them for a jog. You’ll want to make it a short one because the buds become uncomfortable after an hour of use. Connectivity can be wonky at times, though it depends on your device; my MacBook Pro experienced some dropout. Also, the plastic charging case feels cheap, but we can overlook that since it stores 32 hours of portable power.

Rating: 4 stars