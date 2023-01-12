Learning how to share audio on iPhone and iPad is super useful. If you and a friend want to watch a movie and both hear the audio through AirPods, for example, or you'd each like to listen to the same song, sharing audio is a great way to do it.

Apple's share audio feature allows you to quickly and simple share the sounds your iPhone or iPad is playing with nearby headphones. It's the modern day equivalent of when you and your friend each used share a pair of wired headphones on the bus.

There's a catch, though: as you might expect with Apple — this only works with AirPods or Beats headphones. That means both you and your friend have to be using AirPods or Beats.

So, if you both have your Apple headphones at the ready, here's how to share audio on iPhone and iPad.

How to share audio on iPhone and iPad

1. When listening to audio via AirPods, swipe down from the top right of the screen to open Control Center. Tap the AirPods symbol in the Now Playing box.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Share Audio.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Move the second set of Apple headphones (or the iPhone or iPad they're connected to) close to your iPhone. Then tap Share Audio.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap the check box next to the second set of headphones to share audio and listen simultaneously.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Drag the volume sliders to adjust audio for each set of headphones individually.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's all there is to it. If you'd like more tips on using your Apple gear, make sure you check out our massive range of tutorials.

