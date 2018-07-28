The Best Fighting Games for PS4, Xbox One and Switch
Fighting games have evolved quite a bit since the days of the sticky Street Fighter arcade machines that lined your childhood pizza parlor. Today's brawlers are more technically impressive and visually stunning than ever, from the epic superhero battles of Injustice 2 to the frenetic anime action of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Whether you're a competitive player looking to dominate in a new game or a casual gamer seeking a new setting where you can beat down your friends, here are the best fighting games to check out on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
After a notoriously rocky launch in early 2016, Street Fighter V has slowly but surely evolved into a solid and fun fighting game worthy of its legendary namesake. Thanks to its recent Arcade Edition update, Street Fighter V now features a wealth of content for casual and competitive fans alike, including a cinematic story mode, combo challenges, a variety of online options and a robust arcade mode. The game's varied roster mixes mainstays like Ryu and Chun-Li with fun newcomers like Rashid and Laura. And with the new title's exciting V-Trigger system, you can mount crazy comebacks by tapping into each fighter's unique abilities.
Available on: PS4, PC
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Thanks to its gorgeous cel-shaded graphics and fluid, fast gameplay, every match of Dragon Ball FighterZ looks like an episode of the Dragon Ball anime come to life. This frenzied, accessible three-on-three tag fighter offers tons of fun for folks who just want to mash buttons and do stylish-looking combos as Goku or Vegeta. But this game also packs a ton of advanced mechanics that make it a blast to play at a high level. With an intricate (but cheesy) story mode, plenty of online options and tons of brilliant Easter eggs, Dragon Ball FighterZ is equally delightful whether you're a fan of the anime or a seasoned fighting-game competitor.
Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch (September 2018)
Pocket Rumble
Heavily inspired by the classic fighting games of SNK's Neo Geo Pocket Color, Pocket Rumble is a charming, pixelated brawler that's easy to pick up but hard to master. The game's two-button control scheme makes basic attacks and combos a snap, while still providing all the tools necessary to create exciting, high-level matches. Pocket Rumble is dirt-cheap, packs GGPO netcode for smooth online matches, and boasts a colorful stage and characters that are simply a joy to look at. The game feels especially at home on the Switch, where two Joy-Cons are more than enough to get a competitive match going no matter where you and your opponent are.
Available on: Switch, PC
Tekken 7
The current king of 3D fighters, Tekken 7 is as stunningly gorgeous as it is technically sound. This game marries Tekken's notoriously rich combat system with new mechanics such as Rage Art and Rage Drive — explosive special moves that offer even more strategy for seasoned players while also being plain fun to pull off for newcomers. Tekken 7 features a silly but fun story mode, ridiculously robust character customization, and a varied roster that pits stalwarts like Kazuya and Nina against surprise guests like Street Fighter's Akuma and Final Fantasy's Noctis. But Tekken 7 really shines in the presentation; there's simply nothing like the dramatic slo-mo effect that occurs when two fighters trade blows at the end of a match.
Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
Among 2D fighting games, it doesn't get more technical — or more visually stunning — than Guilty Gear. The latest version of Arc System Works' notoriously deep anime fighting franchise, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 packs a diverse roster of 25 fighters, a wide assortment of online and offline modes, and an arresting cel-shaded art style that makes 3D character models look like crisp 2D sprites. Guilty Gear's learning curve is steep, but it's also mightily rewarding.
Available on: PS4, PC
Rivals of Aether
If you're looking to scratch your Smash Bros. itch on non-Nintendo platforms, or if you simply need something to tide you over until Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out, Rivals of Aether is for you. This precise platform fighter takes inspiration from Nintendo's famous brawler but sets itself apart with gorgeous pixel graphics, more offensive-minded gameplay and a range of offline and online features built specifically with competitive play in mind.
Available on: PC, Xbox One, Switch (late 2018)
The King of Fighters XIV
One of the genre's longest-running and most underrated franchises, The King of Fighters is known for offering deep, technical 2D combat and huge rosters of both iconic and fresh characters. The King of Fighters XIV is no exception, packing a whopping 50 characters in its base roster, which mixes such mainstays as Kyo Kusanagi and Terry Bogard with newcomers like Shun'ei and Alice. KOF XIV retains the series' famously fast and intricate gameplay and three-on-three team-battle system, while offering a fresh 3D art style and a new Rush mechanic that makes it easy for beginners to perform basic combos.
Available on: PS4, PC
Injustice 2
Whether you're a DC Comics fan who wants to enjoy a good story or a competitive player looking for tight, satisfying gameplay, Injustice 2 has something for you. Created by the folks behind Mortal Kombat, this superhero brawler offers similarly accessible yet layered combat (minus all of the bloodletting) and an incredibly robust and varied roster. I mean, where else can Batman and Superman duke it out with Sub-Zero and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Injustice 2's cinematic story mode is better than anything DC has put in theaters recently, and the game's rich gear system and endlessly replayable Multiverse mode will have you grinding it out for months to come.
Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Fantasy Strike
By eliminating the notoriously complex button inputs that most fighting games employ, Fantasy Strike distills the genre down to its bare essentials. In this slick, colorful fighter, special moves require little more than a quick button press, allowing you to focus less on performing complicated joystick motions and more on outwitting your opponent. Don't let its simple controls fool you into thinking this is a boring game, though; hop online, and you'll find that Fantasy Strike can be every bit as competitive as anything else in the genre.
Available on: PC, Switch (late 2018)
Arms
Wacky, weird and deceptively deep, Arms is the type of fighting game only Nintendo could create. In this over-the-shoulder boxing game, you battle with a pair of springy, gadget-laden arms, which you can control either with a game pad or by throwing real punches via the Joy-Con's motion controls. The basics of punching, grabbing and blocking are pretty easy to grasp, but Arms quickly reveals a deeper layer of strategy thanks to the title's slick movement mechanics and variety of swappable arm parts. The game is also a joy to look at, thanks to its colorful stages and a quirky cast that includes such staples as Ribbon Girl, Byte & Barq (a robot cop duo), and Helix (an, uh, anthropomorphic DNA strand).
Available on: Switch
Skullgirls
One of the best indie fighting games on the market, Skullgirls marries drool-worthy hand-drawn character sprites with addictive tag-team combat that will make fans of anime fighters and Marvel vs. Capcom feel right at home. In the game's rich battle system, you choose between a powerful solo character or a more balanced team of two or three, and the custom assist feature allows for a near-endless combination of unique team-up attacks. Skullgirls also packs one of the best tutorial modes in the genre, with useful lessons that will teach you not only how to master Skullgirls, but also how to play fighting games in general.
Available on: PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One (via backward compatibility), PC, Switch (coming soon)
Killer Instinct
There's nothing quite as satisfying as hearing Killer Instinct's announcer scream, "C-c-c-combo breaker!" as you perform a perfect counter in Microsoft's flagship fighter. The latest Killer Instinct is an excellent modern-day take on the classic franchise, offering tight 2D gameplay and a refined version of the series' combo-breaker system that encourages you to constantly play mind games with your opponent. Killer Instinct's all-star cast allows series staples like Jago and Orchid to duke it out with Arbiter from Halo, General Raam from Gears of War and Rash from Battletoads. Best of all, the game is free-to-play on Xbox One and Windows 10 and supports cross-play and cross-progression across the two platforms.
Available on: Xbox One, PC
