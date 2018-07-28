The Best Fighting Games for PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Thanks to its gorgeous cel-shaded graphics and fluid, fast gameplay, every match of Dragon Ball FighterZ looks like an episode of the Dragon Ball anime come to life. This frenzied, accessible three-on-three tag fighter offers tons of fun for folks who just want to mash buttons and do stylish-looking combos as Goku or Vegeta. But this game also packs a ton of advanced mechanics that make it a blast to play at a high level. With an intricate (but cheesy) story mode, plenty of online options and tons of brilliant Easter eggs, Dragon Ball FighterZ is equally delightful whether you're a fan of the anime or a seasoned fighting-game competitor.

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch (September 2018)

Credit: Bandai Namco