The Best Dragon Ball Games of All Time

Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit (PS3, Xbox 360; 2008)

Up until recently, Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit was probably the closest the franchise has ever come to a tournament-ready fighting game. The game had all the usual trimmings: a detailed story campaign that covered everything up to the Cell Saga, 20-plus playable characters and homages to the show baked right into the gameplay, like smashing through mountains or calling in allies for dramatic one-liners. What really set it apart, though, was its tight, balanced gameplay that let every character feel very different while using the same set of controls for each one. You can even transform into a Super Saiyan — if your opponent gives you enough time.

Credit: Bandai