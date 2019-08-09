Best Gadgets with Google Assistant

Google Assistant is Everywhere

Aside from Google Home, the Google Home Mini, and the Google Home Max, Google Assistant works with several of the best smart speakers and all of the best Google Home compatible devices. Companies are embedding Google's voice-activated assistant in an increasing number of gadgets — all of which have built-in microphones. The microphone enables you to ask Google Assistant to do any number of things, such as calling a friend, looking up the news and weather, ordering food and much more. And those are just a few examples of the best Google Assistant skills you can try out.

Check out some of the best Google Assistant-enabled devices available right now.

