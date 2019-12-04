Trending

Best Cheap Noise-Canceling Headphones (Under $200), Ranked Best to Worst

By

The best noise-cancelling headphones under $200

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • christopher.andrew.carr 26 November 2017 04:23
    For under $70, Cowin E7.
    Reply
  • finalalice 23 March 2018 23:08
    Don't buy Bohm! It and Diskin are basically generics with custom branding printed on them. My Diskin headphones broke in six months and when I tried to contact them about my warranty, they never replied. I wouldn't buy from any company that doesn't make their own headphones.
    Reply
  • brd.robinson 23 June 2018 18:08
    Honestly, the fact that this article was written without mentioning Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 is odd. Frequently listed at the top of the list in this category. I have them and my wife has the Sennheiser HD 4.5 (the #1 pick here) and the Backbeats sound better and are more comfortable to my ears. Not an audiophile but I have tested a few. YMMV, but check them out if you are shopping in the price bracket.
    Reply