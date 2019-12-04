BOHM B76 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2.5 stars)

Skullcandy’s first attempt at noise cancellation is impressive to say the least. The company’s bass-heavy signature is more fine-tuned, opening the soundstage for clearer mids and highs. However, you’ll want to keep the volume at a moderate level due to the high amount of noise leakage these cans produce when blasting music.

Enabling the ANC mode will block out 75 percent of ambient noise – just don’t expect it to silence the drones of an airplane engine. Battery life does hold up well at 24 hours of listening time. Also, smart functionality in the forms of digital assistant support and Tile integration help cancel out some of the Venue’s other drawbacks such as its poor control scheme.

Rating: 3 stars

In design and functionality, the Bohm B76 are a not-too-distant cousin to what Damson and Linkwitz offer. Slightly more elegant and subdued in their design, the Bohm B76 feature only a volume up and down button on the right ear cup. Long-pressing these buttons skips the track forward or backward. Unfortunately, in my pair, holding the volume (-) advanced the track and volume (+) skipped back a track, the reverse of the way it is noted in the user manual.

The sound profile is muted and not as crisp as more expensive headphones, but at this price, it's certainly adequate. The ear cups were initially comfortable, but after an hour of listening, they started to press on my jawbone; due to their size, they were uncomfortable for me. If you have a larger head, this might not be an issue.

