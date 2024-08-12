OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are coming soon — here's when

OnePlus is prepping to launch its next pair of high-end earbuds in the coming weeks. The company's latest X post calls the the new earbuds its "finest audio offering yet," which is high praise, considering it's made some solid earbuds already.

The post finishes off with "some meticulously balanced notes on the horizon! The #OnePlusBudsPro3, dropping August 20." Unfortunately, the company didn't provide any other details about its upcoming earbuds other than dropping the tagline "Perfection at Play."

The X post included a 9 a.m. ET timeslot, so presumably, the company will have an event on August 20 in the morning to spill the beans on all things OnePlus Buds Pro 3. In the meantime, we contacted OnePlus to ask for additional details about the earbuds, but unfortunately, they didn't have anything else to share.

Our finest audio offering yet - some meticulously balanced notes on the horizon!The #OnePlusBudsPro3, dropping August 20August 12, 2024

There's room to improve for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as our review of the Buds Pro 2 said they "rival the latest generation of wireless ANC earbuds, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 fall short on performance at the price." If OnePlus can step up the performance, and the company's use of "finest audio offering yet" makes us think it will, these earbuds could be a contender to go against Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which have been among the best wireless earbuds for as long as I can remember.

Another place OnePlus could improve the Buds Pro 3 is battery life. It's mediocre at best, lasting five hours with active noise cancelation enabled. Apple's AirPods Pro are rated for six hours, which is a big difference. The company could have a real winner if it achieved closer to the six-hour mark with ANC enabled, but we'll have to wait and see.

More from Tom's Guide