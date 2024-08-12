OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are coming soon — here's when

News
By
published

OnePlus is preparing its 'finest audio offering yet'

oneplus buds pro 3 leaked image on black background
(Image credit: SmartPrix)

OnePlus is prepping to launch its next pair of high-end earbuds in the coming weeks. The company's latest X post calls the the new earbuds its "finest audio offering yet," which is high praise, considering it's made some solid earbuds already.

The post finishes off with "some meticulously balanced notes on the horizon! The #OnePlusBudsPro3, dropping August 20." Unfortunately, the company didn't provide any other details about its upcoming earbuds other than dropping the tagline "Perfection at Play." 

The X post included a 9 a.m. ET timeslot, so presumably, the company will have an event on August 20 in the morning to spill the beans on all things OnePlus Buds Pro 3. In the meantime, we contacted OnePlus to ask for additional details about the earbuds, but unfortunately, they didn't have anything else to share.

There's room to improve for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as our review of the Buds Pro 2 said they "rival the latest generation of wireless ANC earbuds, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 fall short on performance at the price." If OnePlus can step up the performance, and the company's use of "finest audio offering yet" makes us think it will, these earbuds could be a contender to go against Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which have been among the best wireless earbuds for as long as I can remember.

Another place OnePlus could improve the Buds Pro 3 is battery life. It's mediocre at best, lasting five hours with active noise cancelation enabled. Apple's AirPods Pro are rated for six hours, which is a big difference. The company could have a real winner if it achieved closer to the six-hour mark with ANC enabled, but we'll have to wait and see.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 240 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Pixel 8 Pro Bay 256GB...
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.