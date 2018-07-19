42 Funko Pop Vinyls You Need In Your Collection
Encompassing just about every pop culture property on the planet, Funko's Pop Vinyl figurines offer something for everyone and are among the best toys you can buy. We've done the hard work of figuring out the 42 coolest options available, from Daenerys, the mother of dragons, to Rick, the uncle of Morty. With characters such as Bambi and Baby Groot, Funko Pops are known mostly as adorable toys. But we've also found sinister icons, like Pennywise and the Demogorgon. Here are the best figures to add to your collection.
Iron Man Mark 1
Many great products start out as wildly different-looking prototypes, as is the case with the Iron Man Mark 1 armor. Used by Tony Stark to escape the Ten Rings terrorists, the suit lasted until an attack from The Mandarin at Stark's mansion residence, and he would replace it with the silver Mark II armor, which looks far more like the red and gold Iron Man we know today. In the Iron Man comics, though, Tony would repair Mark 1 repeatedly before moving on.
Soldier:76
Not only is this Funko Pop of Soldier:76 ready to man the summer grill, he's armed to kill. Note the excellent detail of spice jars and knives on his apron, which reads "Raise The Steaks," while you chuckle at how this Overwatch character has made the ultimate summer faux pas: wearing sandals with socks. This is another SDCC 2018 exclusive, so it might require some work if you're not at the convention.
Valkyrie
This isn't the first Funko Pop of Thor: Ragnarok's Valkyrie, but it's arguably the coolest. Featuring her light-gray and gold costume from the epic final battle scene of the film, this version of Val has a blade in each hand and is ready to scrap. An SDCC 2018 release, this one will be hard to find when it comes out.
Chrome Marvel Studios
Typically, you celebrate a 10th anniversary with gifts made of tin or aluminum, but Marvel and Funko are doing things a little differently. These figurines present the likes of Iron Man, Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor and Gamora in gold-chrome designs. Funko says these figures are "coming throughout the year," so keep your eyes open.
Pikachu
Pop Vinyls, to the most rabid collectors, are just like Pokemon: you gotta catch 'em all. That's why it's a little surprising that it took until 2018 for Pikachu — the first Pokemon with a Pop Vinyl — to get the adorable, large-eyed toy treatment. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about this Pika electrocuting you if you spill water on it.
Ron Swanson
The Parks and Recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana faces its toughest tests when Tammy 2, Ron Swanson's second ex-wife returns to torment her once-husband. This Funko Pop immortalizes Ron's most deranged moment, where Tammy 2 managed to entangle Ron into a night of debauchery that ended with the two remarried, and Ron getting his hair set in cornrows.
Moaning Myrtle
Moaning Myrtle, formerly Myrtle Elizabeth Warren, is a playful ghost who haunts the Hogwarts bathrooms. She's more than just a mischievous scamp, though, as she helped Harry, Ron and Hermione throughout their tumultuous years at the educational institution. This Pop Vinyl would make an excellent addition to your own bathroom, as it glows it the dark.
Taika Waititi
The director of fantastic films such as What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok has been been immortalized as a Pop. Not only does this figurine capture his iconic pink pineapple romper perfectly, but his ruffled hair and five-o'clock shadow scruff look amazingly accurate.
Incredibles 2: Edna Jack-Jack
The ultra-intense Jack-Jack, the baby of the super-powered Parr family, has a wide array of superpowers, but few are as hilarious as his shape-shifting ability. And while the infant takes a plethora of forms, his turn as Edna, the best babysitter in Metroville, made us laugh more than any of the rest.
Daenerys and Drogon
Sure, you can buy the princess of House Targaryen by herself, but why would you settle for the mother of dragons without any of her children? You won't have a chance at capturing the vinyl throne without them.
Dancing Baby Groot
A perfect ornament for your dashboard (as long as you put some adhesive on the bottom), this dancing Baby Groot isn't only a simple Funko Pop Vinyl; it's also a bobblehead. No watering required.
Wonder Woman
Long before she got her first DC Extended Universe starring role and a green-lit sequel of her own, Diana of Themyscira was already popular in Funko Pop form. This figurine includes a (nondetachable) sword and shield, so she's ready to climb into No Man's Land.
Pennywise (with boat)
Most Pop Vinyl toys are cute and whimsical, but this Pennywise figurine — based on the killer clown from Stephen King's "It" — goes in the other direction. It's also sold in a limited "Chase" edition, with crimson hair and deathly skin.
Ron Swanson
Parks and Rec's Ron Swanson, a man of principles who devoted his life to chipping away at the Pawnee government with his own laziness, is finally captured in vinyl toy form. Breakfast foods and brunettes not included.
Toasted Stay Puft Marshmallow Man
This one works regardless of whether you've seen Ghostbusters, as the adorable burnt marshmallow man can be an avatar for anyone having a bad day.
Jareth
Fans of David Bowie and the classic fantasy film Labyrinth will want Jareth the Goblin King to guard their desks and mantles. Of course, you will risk getting seduced by the mysterious monarch, but who among us is invulnerable to his mighty charm?
Hulk (from Thor: Ragnarok)
The Hulk's latest look from the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok might be the coolest Marvel Cinematic Universe take on Dr. Banner's alter ego.
Harley Quinn
Many know Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie's portrayal of the character in Suicide Squad, but the design from Batman: The Animated Series version is more iconic.
BB-8
With this Funko Pop, you can snag the rolling droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens without worrying about him scurrying off.
Bob Ross
What could be more relaxing than a Funko Pop Vinyl of Bob Ross, the artist and television show host famous for drawing "happy little clouds"?
Scrooge McDuck
Made to take a dive into your change jar, this Funko Pop is getting released in conjunction with the reboot of DuckTales.
Barb from Stranger Things
This time, it's on you if Barb gets lost.
A-Team van with B.A. Baracus
I pity the fool who doesn't want this retro Funko Pop-vehicle combo.
"Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase
This classic WWF manager always said "everybody has a price," but fortunately, his Funko Pop costs less than $10.
Louise Belcher
Your favorite member of the Belcher family from Bob's Burgers may vary, but Louise's rabbit-ears cap makes this our pick of the family. Good luck prying that Kuchi Kopi from her grasp.
Freddy Krueger & Jason Voorhees
Why let either of these classic horror-movie characters terrorize you, when you can just sic them on each other?
Winston Zeddemore and Ecto-1 action figure
If there's something strange in your desk or bedroom, who you gonna call? Funko also makes Pop Vinyls based on the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, if you'd rather have Jillian Holtzmann in your life than Winston Zeddemore.
Sailor Moon
If you're looking for a Pop Vinyl that's both confident and cute, you can get both with Sailor Moon, who comes with her cat/adviser Luna.
Back to the Future DeLorean with Marty McFly
If Pops could move, this one would get ticketed for speeding at 88 mph. Its detailing on the modifications is so precise, we're never gonna give it up.
Smurfette
If you're looking to enrage your local Gargamel, you can start by picking up this Pop Vinyl of Smurfette, the Smurfiest Smurf to ever Smurf.
Godzilla
Some might argue that the Tokyo-terrorizing Godzilla loses his personality when you bring him down to 6 inches, but we disagree. At this height, you can imagine that you've supersized your other pop culture favorites to fight the nuclear monster.
Goku with Flying Nimbus
Goku never looked as peaceful and happy in Dragon Ball as when he sped along on the Nimbus cloud he won from Master Roshi, and this Funko Pop Vinyl keeps those moments alive.
Rey with Speeder
Catch this rare Rey with Speeder, originally sold at The Galactic Convention of 2017, for a hefty bounty of $69 on Amazon before it sells out.
Zoidberg
Fortunately for you, this Pop Vinyl differs from the Futurama character himself, as it isn't swelling with patriotic mucus. Just don't let him near your caviar.
Bambi
Possibly the cutest Funko ever made, this Bambi Pop Vinyl will make you wonder if you can keep it safe from nearby hunters.
Weaponized Rick
The schwiftiest Pop ever, Weaponized Rick comes in a variety of facial expressions. Be careful where you point his rifle, though: We're not sure what it does (and neither is he).
Carrie
Make every day the worst prom ever with this chilling blood-soaked Carrie Pop Vinyl. It won't stain your mantle, but it might seek revenge on nearby toys.
Logan
With its bobblehead, this Logan Vinyl can help you re-create all of the Wolverine's frustrated head nods. His claws, sadly, do not retract.
Batgirl (DC Comics 2016)
The 2016 DC Comics Batgirl reboot gave Barbara Gordon a more stylish outfit, which you can capture in its purple-and-yellow glory today.
Demogorgon
Now that we know that the Demogorgon did actually exist in the realities of Stranger Things, it's time to grab one of your own to treasure its excellent design. Don't expect any help from us when it comes time to shove it back to The Upside Down.
Dolores Umbridge
We love the attention to detail in this Pop Vinyl featuring one of Harry Potter's most blood-curdling enemies. From her signature birch-and-dragon-heartstring wand to the brooch on her jacket and the lighter streaks of her hair, this figurine is so accurate, you might wonder if it will ban the use of all other toys.
Jake Car & Finn
Adventure Time's Finn can take on whatever form he feels like, so it's cool to see Funko turn him into a car for Jake, making one of the least-expected vehicle-based Pop Vinyl pairs.
