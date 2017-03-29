A New Nintendo Switch Update is Here, But Where Are the Features?

The first update to the Nintendo Switch came immediately out of the box and dropped in some last-minute features, like the entire online framework. The latest update, version 2.1.0, is decidedly less obvious.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas / Tom's Guide)



Specifically, the patch notes read the the update contains "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." It's hard to complain about overall stability, but... really? That's it?

The update is so small that you might not even notice it. If you don't do anything, it will all happen in the background, though you can go to System Settings > System > System Update from the home menu if you want the latest version now. It should only take a few seconds to run its course.

MORE: 4 Reasons to Buy Nintendo Switch (and 7 Reasons Not to)

There are a laundry list of little changes owners have hoped for, including the ability to show friends by their user name and the possibility of some jovial background music in the eShop. Additionally, some think that the occasional wireless networking check might be causing minor graphics hiccups in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Those fixes will have to wait.

That's not to say the update is bad. Nintendo should absolutely have rock solid software, and these types of updates are really par for the course for any console (or computer, for that matter). But it's never too late to start compiling your wish list for version 2.2.