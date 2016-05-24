Nintendo Prepping New MH Handheld?

The NX might not be the only new console Nintendo has up its sleeve. According to some fairly vague rumblings, the big N could be working on a new handheld system that would replace the Nintendo 3DS.

This news comes via a report from Yahoo Japan that was discovered by NEOGaf. According to IGN's translation, the story claims that while Nintendo's business is being driven by new projects such as mobile games and theme park attractions, the focus will shift to "the next generation game system (NX) and next-gen handheld game device (MH - temporary name)"



Amusingly, fans on that same NEOGaf thread are already joking that the MH is a machine dedicated to playing Monster Hunter, Capcom's hugely popular 3DS action series.



While Nintendo developing a new handheld would make a ton of sense -- the 3DS has sold roughly 58 million units -- fans should take this news with an enormous grain of salt. Serkan Toto, a Japan-based games consultant familiar with Nintendo's plans, tweeted that the company was likely "picturing a scenario" rather than confirming a product.

If the MH never sees the light of day, it may be because Nintendo's NX could serve as both a home console and a portable game machine. A Wall Street Journal report from last October suggests that the NX may include a handheld device "that could either be used in conjunction with the console or taken on the road for separate use." Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima recently stressed that the NX will provide a "new way of playing games" in an interview with Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.



Whatever Nintendo's upcoming console plans may be, don't expect to hear about them at E3 in June. The company is using the big show to focus entirely on the new Legend of Zelda game, which is slated to arrive for both NX and Wii U next year. The NX is set to launch in March 2017, and Nintendo plans on divulging more details on the mysterious new system during a separate presentation later this year.

Do you think Nintendo should keep pumping out handheld consoles?