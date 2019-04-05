You Will Be Able to Play Mario and Zelda with Nintendo Labo VR

We were very excited about Nintendo Labo VR when it was first announced, but after this news we are positively ecstatic.

The company says that we will be able to become Mario and Link.Nintendo has announced in at tweet that its cardboard VR headset will support both Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

We don’t know yet how practical this would be, as you can’t really strap the headset to your head. We know that Super Mario Odyssey will add special missions specifically developed for this headset, giving you a fixed-point camera view of what appears to be 360-degree platformer levels.

Knowing Nintendo’s attention to detail, I’m guessing that these will be optimized for the physical properties of the headset. Maybe you will only be able to play while lying down on a sofa.

For Breath of the Wild, however, I have no idea how it will work at a practical level. The game will be playable in its entirety with the headset but, how can you play for any reasonable amount of time — this game takes hours and hours of exploration and fights — without strapping the headset to your head?

The update appears to just give you a chasing camera view and that’s it. How is that going to affect users' comfort? VR developers spend a lot of time optimizing for the physical limitations of VR, usually limiting movement to avoid discomfort. But Zelda is designed to be free-roaming from the ground up.

We will be able to try soon: Nintendo Labo VR is coming out on April 12 for $40, while the updates to Zelda and Mario will be available on April 25.