New 3DS Themes Make Your Home Screen More Stylish

You can fill your Nintendo 3DS home screen with as many games and apps as you like, but the interface offers little in the way of cosmetic customization. In order to make the 3DS feel a bit more personal, Nintendo has launched a variety of custom home screen themes starring popular characters like Link and Mario.

After downloading the latest 3DS system update, you'll be able to access the new Theme Shop and download five free home screen themes that turn your background red, blue, yellow, pink or black. There are also $2 premium themes available for purchase, including Mario, Mighty Mushrooms, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.

MORE: Top 10 Nintendo 3DS Games

Whether you choose to line your 3DS background with Mario's moustached face or a shot of Link overlooking the Hyrule kingdom, the new themes add some much-welcomed personality to the system's plain white interface.

It's been a big fall for Nintendo's handheld console, with the newly released Super Smash Bros. for 3DS selling 2.8 million units globally. The system's next major releases include role-playing game Fantasy Life in October, and the highly anticipated duo of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, which arrive in November.

While stateside 3DS fans are getting a new coat of paint for their system's software, Japanese gamers get a completely refreshed system this month dubbed the New Nintendo 3DS. These new 3DS configurations pack additional buttons and a more powerful processor, though Nintendo has yet to announce when to expect them in the U.S.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. He still can't stop playing Super Smash Bros. for 3DS. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook.