The New Metal Gear Game Wants to be Resident Evil

Konami announced a new Metal Gear at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, but it seems like anything but. Metal Gear Survive will come to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017, but it's not the tactical stealth game you'd expect. No, this falls squarely in the realm of co-op survival horror.

Taking place after Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, players are sucked up through "unexplained wormholes" into an alternate universe with a whole bunch of zombies and very little shelter. You're not Snake, you're not Raiden. You're a bunch of soldiers we've never met before (maybe you saved them during Ground Zeroes. Those guys were easy to forget). Up to four players will stick together to avoid -- and overcome -- the biological threat.

While Metal Gear has never shied away from being weird -- very, very weird -- this is almost over the top for the franchise. And it's especially strange because Konami already has a survival horror franchise in Silent Hill that's being criminally underused. The action in the trailer, however, more reflects the action we've seen in the last few Resident Evil games.



If the trailer is anything to go by, fans don't like the idea. As of this writing, it has 24,596 dislikes compared to just 2,828 likes.

Survive won't be the first game in the series without lead character Snake and a drastic tonal shift. Platinum Games' Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance starred a supporting character, Raiden, and was a fast-paced hack-and-slash game. It was generally well-received.

This will be the first game in the Metal Gear franchise since Konami's very public spat with creator Hideo Kojima, who showed off his next game, Death Stranding, at Sony's E3 event this year.

We hope to get our hands on the game when it comes out next year, and hey, things could be worse. Metal Gear could have spent the rest of its days as a series of pachinko machines.