How to Upgrade Your Apple Watch to watchOS 2

With the release of watchOS 2, your Apple Watch is about to get upgraded in a big way. The first major software update to Apple's debut wearable delivers a slew of handy new features, such as a Time Travel mode that lets you better manage your schedule and a host of new options for customizing your watch face.

WatchOS 2 also introduces a beefed-up Siri that lets you get transit directions via voice commands, and allows you to view workout data from all of your third-party apps in one convenient location. You can now pull up Beats 1 radio with a quick tap, use a wider range of cards with Apple Pay and even control your GoPro camera right from your wrist. That's just a sampling of what the Apple Watch's latest software adds; if you're eager to try it for yourself, here's how to upgrade.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Your iPhone and Apple Watch will need to be paired for the upgrade to work.

2. Navigate to the My Watch tab and select General.

3. Select Software Update.

4. Select Download and Install. You'll need around 524 MB of free space on your phone.

5. Enter your iPhone passcode.

6. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. The download will now begin.

7. Select Install when you receive the prompt on your Apple Watch. If you do nothing, the software will install automatically after a few seconds.