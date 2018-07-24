How to Get Into the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Beta

A new year means a new Call of Duty. This time around we've got Black Ops 4 — otherwise known as the Call of Duty without a single-player campaign. Lucky for us, that means more multiplayer content and a bigger beta. Here's how you can enter it.

(Image credit: Activision)

How do I get into the Black Ops 4 beta?



You can get a beta key by pre-ordering the game from certain retailers.



How long does the Black Ops 4 beta run?



Activision prefers to keep things complicated, so there's three different betas and four different start times. Per Activision's beta calendar:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

*The first day of the PC beta is exclusive to those who pre-order the PC version through Battle.Net.

There will also be a beta in September for BLOPS 4's "Blackout" battle royale component, though no further details about that are available at this time.

What can I do in the Black Ops 4 beta?



The beta will feature a whopping six multiplayer maps and five modes, including the all-new Control mode, wherein teams have a limited number of lives and must capture and defend objectives while bleeding the enemy's respawn reserves. It sounds neat.

The other modes are Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Search & Destroy.

As for zombie and battle royale content, stay posted — neither will be in this beta, but with the battle royale mode getting its playable debut in September, anything is possible. The full game releases October 12th, 2018.



Credit: Activision



