GameStop Buys Stolen Games

Rory Rhoads, GameStop’s Regional Vice President of Stores, quickly took up a defensive position on behalf of the gaming retail chain. “GameStop takes this situation quite seriously,” he told the Memphis online magazine. “We are pleased to partner with the ALERT Unit and have taken very deliberate steps to improve our operations. Specifically, we have suspended our cash-for-trade transactions in Shelby County and DeSoto County, Mississippi until February 2009.”
After reports that several GameStop stores were knowingly purchasing the stolen games, an undercover sting operation revealed that eight out of eighteen stores participated in the illegal trade between April and May. Rhodes claims that employees undergo strict training, especially when stolen gamers come into play. GameStop employees will even freely admit to the strict security measures the chain goes through on a daily basis, making sure employees do not walk out the front door with games and other related items.
Last year GameStop faced a different fiasco. As reported by Joystiq (story), a GameStop employee sold Aeropause’s James Munn a "new" game by inserting the game disk into a display box and then offered to shrink-wrap the package. Of course, games are de-classified as new once consumers/retailers break open the package. But many gamers reject the company’s policies on hardware warranty, and there’s even a gaudy page online requesting to boycott GameStop altogether.
As for the Memphis, Tennessee incident, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg in regards to a nationwide problem. After all, the purchase of stolen games transpired in eight Memphis locations alone. Consumers who regularly purchase used (or so-called "new") games from GameStop might want to reconsider additional purchases before shelling out hard earned cash for something that may or may not be legal to own.
many occasions we would see the same person enter the store several times a day to sell stuff... often similar items... like who has 7 nintendo64 controllers.....
This aren't isolated events either... this has happened at least five times to me at multiple locations in Texas.
I refuse to shop at Gamestop anymore. If I want a used game I'll find it on craigslist or eBay.
Just want to let you know that it's not 'used' as in someone traded it in, they just take it out for the displays around the store. Which actually; is quite stupid considering they could use box art or something. Gamestop is pretty fail at a lot of things; as a former employee I'd never work there again. Hopefully Game Craze keeps growing and growing and overtakes them down the road.
And I think it's retarded that the company would not be behind their employees in this whole ordeal. It really shows what Gamestop thinks about their employees. If any of the employees are not Caucasian I'd be signing up a lawyer for racial discrimination; etc, anything I could win on in court just to get back at them. Ah well.